No. 25 Alabama, with ‘plenty’ to improve on, faces Mississippi State

Feb 9, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) dribbles to the basket as Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is ranked again as it prepares to host Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference game Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

After back-to-back wins last week, including a 68-67 nail-biter over Arkansas on Saturday night — which snapped the Razorbacks’ nine-game winning streak — the No. 25 Crimson Tide (16-9, 6-6 SEC) moved back into the AP poll.

Noah Gurley scored four of his nine points during the final stretch of Alabama’s win, including the winning bucket with 27 seconds remaining.

The Crimson Tide led by as many as 13 points in the second half before they held off a late Arkansas rally.

“We’ve got plenty of stuff to improve on, but that was a big win,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “That was the hottest team in the SEC.”

Alabama delivered a balanced effort offensively, with Jaden Shackelford following his 30-point effort against Ole Miss with 10 points against the Razorbacks.

JD Davison was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week after getting 11 points against Arkansas and 18 points and eight assists against Ole Miss earlier in the week.

But Oats praised the way his team defended against one of the highest-scoring teams in the SEC. Arkansas’ JD Notae finished with only 12 points.

Oats noted that Alabama would have to do better on the boards after getting outrebounded 46-40, including 21-11 on the offensive glass.

Alabama next will look to avenge a 78-76 loss at Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6) in a Jan. 15 game that knocked the Tide out of the Top 25. The Bulldogs had a 43-32 rebounding advantage.

“Defensively, our first-shot defense was great,” Oats said. “We’ve gotta do a better job rebounding, though. We’re gonna have to do a better job on Wednesday obviously (against) Mississippi State. We had issues with them before.”

The Bulldogs have dropped three in a row, most recently 69-65 at LSU on Saturday.

Iverson Molinar nearly brought Mississippi State back from a first-half deficit and finished with 26 points, including 10 of 10 from the foul line. He is shooting 89.5 percent from the line and leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 18.4 points per game. But the rest of the team shot only 10 of 18 from the stripe, which hurt the comeback effort.

“In the second half we did a much better job handling their pressure,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. “We fought our way back, but we have got to shoot the ball better, bottom line. We have to make our foul shots.”

Garrison Brooks had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds while Tolu Smith had 15 points. But Mississippi State turned the ball over 18 times.

“I thought we started off the game really well, and I was happy about our defense,” Howland said. “But we really lost control of the game four minutes into the first half, and we had way too many turnovers. We got sped up too much by their press. We have to do a better job of valuing possessions.”

–Field Level Media