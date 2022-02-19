No. 24 UConn fends off Xavier comeback bid

Feb 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Polley and R.J. Cole scored 16 points apiece to lead No. 24 Connecticut to a 72-61 victory against Xavier in Big East Conference play on Saturday afternoon in Storrs, Conn.

Adama Sanogo added 15 points and nine rebounds and Tyrese Martin had 11 boards and six points for the Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East), who won their third straight game.

A comeback effort in the second half fell short for the Musketeers (17-9, 7-8), who lost their second straight game after falling behind by 17 points at halftime.

Led by Polley’s 4-for-4 shooting (with three 3-pointers), UConn shot 48.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent (6 of 14) from long distance to help the Huskies overcome 18 turnovers.

Xavier finished with 15 steals as it tried to overcome a 44-27 halftime deficit with aggressive defense. Adam Kunkel led the Musketeers with 15 points off the bench. Zach Freemantle, Jack Nunge and Colby Jones each had 11 points and Freemantle added 10 rebounds.

Xavier struggled on both ends of the court in the first half.

The Musketeers shot 36 percent from the floor and were outrebounded 21-12 while allowing the Huskies to score 24 points in the paint and shoot 51.5 percent from the field.

In the second half, the Musketeers were able to convert 14 UConn turnovers into 14 points and twice pulled within five points in the final six minutes.

After Jones’ layup for Xavier made it 59-54, Cole answered with a layup with 4:55 left. And after Freemantle’s jump shot pulled the Musketeers within 61-56, Cole answered again with a jumper.

The Huskies made 9 of 11 free throws in the final two minutes to hold off the Musketeers.

UConn improved to 7-0 this season at Gampel Pavilion.

