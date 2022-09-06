No. 24 Tennessee preps for ‘tough and physical’ No. 17 Pitt

Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 Tennessee had little problem dispatching overmatched Ball State 59-10 in the season opener last week.

The Volunteers’ second matchup — Saturday at No. 17 Pitt — will be much more challenging.

“This is a big game for us, obviously,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “The first road test for us against a really good football team. They are tough and physical on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and they do a really nice job. It will be a big test for us.”

High expectations exist for the Volunteers (1-0) this season, and Saturday’s game will be a big measuring stick.

“Last week has nothing to do with this coming week,” Heupel cautioned. “A year ago has nothing to do with what’s going to happen this week. To perform the right way, you have to prepare the right way. That’s in the film room and making sure we’re getting an edge on that side of it, preparing for it, practicing in a great way and then be ready to go and compete.”

Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 18 of 25 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns and added two rushing scores last week.

Ten different players caught at least one pass.

“He’s smart, he’s competitive and he’s consistent in his work habits,” Heupel said of Hooker. “I expect that to continue to grow.”

Linebacker Juwan Mitchell was inactive against Ball State, and it’s unclear if he’ll play against the Panthers. Mitchell missed most of last season with a shoulder injury.

Following an exhilarating 38-31 victory over West Virginia last week, Pitt (1-0) will prepare to host a Southeastern Conference team for the first time in program history.

The Panthers are 3-0 all-time against the Volunteers, including last year’s 41-34 victory in Knoxville, Tenn.

“We know we’re going to get their best shot,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said of Tennessee. “They’re talented. They’re athletic. They’re an SEC football team that is going to look the part when they walk into the stadium on Saturday.”

Kedon Slovis made a sparkling debut for Pitt as he completed 16 of 24 passes for 308 yards and one touchdown. It was the highest passing yardage recorded by a Panthers quarterback in a season opener since 1998.

Still, Narduzzi said the Southern California transfer is just beginning to reach his potential.

“I thought Kedon played a really good game, really good, better than I thought when I watched it live,” Narduzzi said. “But he was — we thought he was late with the ball, but there was other issues with some of the routes, and I won’t get into the weeds with that. But there was some — he was waiting on his receivers to get where they needed to be, and they weren’t there for whatever reason that we won’t discuss.”

M.J. Devonshire’s game-winning, 56-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:58 left against the Mountaineers marked the Panthers’ third straight game with a defensive touchdown, dating to last year’s ACC Championship.

