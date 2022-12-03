No. 24 San Diego State easily takes down Occidental

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Seiko shot 6-of-9 from 3-point range off the bench en route to a game-high 20 points, and No. 24 San Diego State faced little resistance at home in a 95-57 rout of Division III opponent Occidental College on Friday.

The Aztecs (6-2) went on a 28-9 run over the final 7:13 of the first half, building a 30-point lead by intermission.

Seiko paced San Diego State to a red-hot 19-of-37 shooting from beyond the arc as a team. Micah Parrish connected on 4-of-9 3-point attempts and finished with 14 points.

Matt Bradley scored all nine of his points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep. He also dished eight assists, leading the way as the Aztecs scored 26 of their 35 made field goals off assists on the night.

Miles Byrd dished six to go along with his eight points off the bench, while Elijah Saunders passed three assists, grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and scored four points. Lamont Butler added another three assists with nine points.

Byrd and Saunders, along with leading scorer Seiko, were part of San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher’s effort to use Friday’s matchup to give the Aztecs bench plenty of game time.

Reserves scored 53 points, and all 12 San Diego State players scored at least three points. Ten Aztecs played at least 11 minutes.

Aiden Williams led the way with 14 points for Occidental (2-3), which was playing its second Division I opponent of the season. Williams shot 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

Sydney Shipp added 13 points with a team-high six assists for the Tigers, and Anthony Hollerich finished with 12 points.

Occidental scored 24 points in the paint compared with 30 for San Diego State. The Tigers hung tough for the game’s opening stretch, trailing by just nine points at the second media timeout.

However, San Diego State’s big run to close out the first half proved insurmountable.

