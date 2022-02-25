No. 23 Saint Mary’s beats San Diego for 16th straight time

Feb 19, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; Saint Mary’s Gaels head coach Randy Bennett during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Johnson scored 14 points to help lift No. 23 Saint Mary’s over host San Diego 60-46 on Thursday for its third straight victory.

Kyle Bowen added 12 points and six rebounds and Matthias Tass contributed 10 points and nine rebounds as the Gaels (23-6, 11-3 West Coast Conference) clinched the No. 2 seed in the upcoming league tournament.

Tommy Kuhse had 10 points, four rebounds and four steals as Saint Mary’s registered its 16th straight win over San Diego.

Jase Townsend was the only double-digit scorer for San Diego (14-14, 7-8 WCC), which lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Toreros, who were limited to 36.5 percent shooting, are in seventh place in the 10-team WCC with one game remaining on the schedule — a home contest vs. San Francisco on Saturday.

Saint Mary’s puts its 17-game home winning streak on the line against No. 1 Gonzaga in its regular-season finale on Saturday.

Bowen and Tass each had 10 points in the first half as the Gaels seized a 37-20 lead.

The Gaels, who shot 50 percent from the floor overall, didn’t take long to seize control.

Kuhse and Bowen hit 3-pointers to ignite a 12-2 run for a 14-7 lead. A Dan Fotu layup lifted the Gaels to a double-digit lead for good at 24-13.

Bowen capped an 11-2 run with a 3-pointer to give Saint Mary’s its biggest lead of the first half at 37-18.

San Diego made a push to open the second half by scoring seven of the first 10 points. The Gaels responded and went up by 20 midway through the second half, eventually building a game-high lead of 23 with seven minutes to play.

The Toreros made one final surge with a 10-0 run to whittle their deficit to 13, but the Gaels closed out their second win over San Diego in two weeks.

