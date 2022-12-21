fbpx
Published December 21, 2022

No. 23 Auburn ends West Coast swing by beating Washington

Dec 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) collects an offensive rebound against Washington Huskies guard PJ Fuller II (4) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome scored 18 points apiece as No. 23 Auburn completed its West Coast road swing with an 84-61 win over Washington on Wednesday.

Chris Moore had 12 points and Wendell Green Jr. added 11 for Auburn (10-2), which outscored the Huskies 53-38 in the second half and bounced back from a 74-71 loss to USC on Sunday.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (9-4) with 15 points, while Koren Johnson had 12 off the bench. Braxton Meah finished with eight points and a season-high nine rebounds.

Auburn outrebounded Washington 42-24, which led to a 15-3 advantage in second-chance points. Williams and Broome combined for 16 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The Tigers led by eight at the break before shooting 72.4 percent from the field during a dominant second half.

Both teams struggled to generate any offense early, shooting a combined 6 of 32 to start the game. Auburn led 11-7 with just over 11 minutes left in the first half.

Moore’s layup sparked a 14-0 run for the Tigers, who moved ahead 27-12 with 4:16 left in the half after holding the Huskies without a field goal for over five minutes.

Jamal Bey hit a 3-pointer during a 9-2 run to close the half as Washington cut the deficit to 31-23.

Williams had 14 points in the half to lead all scorers. Auburn limited the Huskies to 21.2 percent shooting, including 2 of 13 (15.4 percent) from 3-point range.

Washington entered with five wins this season when trailing at the half, but the Huskies failed to manufacture a second-half charge against the Tigers.

Auburn stretched its lead to 54-35 after Broome’s jumper capped a 15-2 run with 11:09 remaining.

Washington finished shooting 36.8 percent from the field and 5 of 20 (25 percent) from 3-point range.

Tre Donaldson had seven assists for Auburn, which shot 55.9 percent from the field and 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

–Field Level Media

