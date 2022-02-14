No. 23 Arkansas aims to get back on track vs. Missouri

Feb 12, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman talks too Arkansas Razorbacks guard Chris Lykes (11) during the first half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 Arkansas will try to resume its late push in the Southeastern Conference race when it faces Missouri on Tuesday in Columbia, Mo.

The Razorbacks (19-6, 8-4 SEC) won nine straight games in league play before falling 68-67 at Alabama on Saturday. Jaylin Williams collected 22 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Tigers (10-14, 4-7) have won two of their last three games heading into this contest.

“We’ll be ready to play,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “Missouri will be ready to play. That’s what we have to do as a staff and what we have to do as players in uniform is figure out a way to bounce back and play better and play Missouri. It’s the one time on our schedule that was left where we have back-to-back road games then it splits half and half. We’ve just got to get ready to play Missouri.”

Arkansas’ winning streak included an overtime victory over then-No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 8. That win helped vault the Razorbacks back into the Top 25 this week and bolster their postseason credentials.

“We won nine in a row,” Musselman said. “We were a basket away from winning 10 in a row against (an Alabama) team that’s won a lot of really good games. We lost tonight. We played with great effort. We were down, but we fought, scrapped. As a coach, as a program, effort’s always the No. 1 thing and belief. They had great effort, they had great belief. We came up short.”

The Tigers sandwiched victories at Texas A&M and at home over Ole Miss with a loss at Vanderbilt.

The Tigers had just eight healthy players in a 74-68 win against the Rebels with guard Anton Brookshire (wrist) and centers Yaya Keita (knee) and Jordan Wilmore (back) unavailable.

Five Tigers scored in double figures: Javon Pickett (14 points), Ronnie DeGray III (14), Kobe Brown (13), DaJuan Gordon (13) and Amari Davis (13).

“That’s the only way we have a chance to be successful on a consistent basis,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “(If) we have a guy that can give you 20, 25 points a night and make plays, let’s do it. But if not, we have to share the ball, we have to move the ball, we have to rely on each other.”

After missing 20 of 25 shots from 3-point range at Vanderbilt, the Tigers focused on attacking the basket against Ole Miss. They attempted just 14 shots from behind the arc, hitting seven, and they shot 53.8 percent overall from the floor.

“I think whenever the scoring is balanced with us, we win, play good,” Gordon said. “I think our biggest thing is just playing together. Sometimes we hunt shots or just want to shoot just because you haven’t touched it in a minute. That’s something that we gotta all accept. Play together.”

The Razorbacks blasted the Tigers 87-43 at home on Jan. 12. JD Notae (19 points), Trey Wade (17) and Williams (13) led the way for Arkansas, which forced Missouri into 23 turnovers and 29.2 percent shooting from the floor.

–Field Level Media