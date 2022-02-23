No. 20 Texas erases 10-point deficit, downs TCU

Nov 15, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jaime Dixon yells from the bench during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Jones scored 21 points and Marcus Carr posted 16 of his 19 points in the second half, as No. 20 Texas came from behind to beat weary TCU 75-66 on Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) trailed by five points at halftime and were down by 10 seven minutes into the second half before turning up the heat on defense to change the momentum and take charge.

Texas forged an 18-3 run capped by three-point play by Jones to take a 61-53 advantage with 4:26 to play and never looked back, sweeping the season series from the Horned Frogs.

For the first time in his six-year career, Jones has scored 20 or more points in three straight games. Timmy Allen added 17 points for Texas, and Christian Bishop contributed 10 points and a career-high five blocked shots.

Mike Miles Jr. scored 17 points to pace the Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-8), who played their third game in five days. Micah Peavy added 11 points.

TCU roared back from an early six-point deficit to tie the game at 14 after five straight points by Miles. The Horned Frogs continued a 10-0 run to take a 19-14 lead before Texas pulled to within 21-20 on a layup by Bishop.

TCU never let the Longhorns closer than two points for the rest of the half and used a 3-pointer by Francisco Farabello to take a 35-30 lead into the break.

The Horned Frogs outshot Texas 65.2 percent to 42.3 percent in the half, hit 5 of 7 shots from beyond the arc and outrebounded the Longhorns 14-12 but did not shoot a free throw over the first 20 minutes. Peavy paced TCU with seven points off the bench before halftime.

Allen led all scorers with 10 points in the half. Texas stayed close by forcing seven TCU turnovers that it turned into 12 points, by committing just two turnovers in the half and scoring seven points from the charity stripe.

Miles’ layup with 13:20 to play gave the Horned Frogs a 48-38 lead, but from then on it was all Texas. The Longhorns scored 17 of the next 19 points to go up by five, with 10 of the points by Jones.

After halftime, the Longhorns shot 46.7 percent from the floor while the Horned Frogs sank 42.3 percent.

–Field Level Media