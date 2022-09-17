No. 20 Ole Miss dominates on ground, blanks Georgia Tech 42-0

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss running backs Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV each had two rushing touchdowns as the No. 20 Rebels walloped host Georgia Tech 42-0 Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

Evans, a transfer from TCU, posted a game-high 134 yards on 18 rushes. True freshman Judkins went for 98 yards on 19 carries. Bentley added 27 yards on eight attempts.

In producing its six scores on the ground, Ole Miss (3-0) churned out 316 yards on 62 carries.

Playing just three quarters, quarterback Jaxson Dart was 10-for-16 for 207 yards and an interception. He added 40 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Georgia Tech (1-2) struggled offensively and saw Jeff Sims go 18-for-32 for 161 yards. In 16 carries, he was left with -2 yards as Ole Miss notched seven sacks.

The Rebels dominated play, amassing a 547-214 edge in total yardage.

Under fourth-year head coach Geoff Collins, the Yellow Jackets fell to 2-12 in their past 14 games against Power 5 programs.

They are 1-10 against Associated Press-ranked teams during Collins’ tenure, upsetting No. 21 North Carolina 45-22 on Sept. 25 last season in Atlanta.

After speculation about its starting quarterback following a minor injury to last week’s starter Luke Altmyer, Ole Miss sent out Southern Cal transfer Dart.

Following Evans’ first rushing score for 3 yards on the game’s opening series, the situation soon worsened for the Yellow Jackets when their poor special teams play haunted them as it has thus far.

They allowed their third blocked punt of the season when Cedric Johnson rushed in untouched for a block. That set up Judkins’ romp from 7 yards for a 14-0 lead 5:09 into the game.

Evans capped the visitors’ fifth drive by warding off a pair of defenders and racing 26 yards with 5:36 left in the first half.

Judkins came in and netted his second score on a short run as Ole Miss pushed the advantage to 28-0 at 8:51 of the third.

Bentley tallied twice in the quarter as well as the Yellow Jackets lost their sixth straight against an SEC opponent.

