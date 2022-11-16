No. 20 Michigan uses big 2nd half to trounce Pitt

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jett Howard scored 17 points to lead No. 20 Michigan to a 91-60 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday at the Legends Classic in New York.

Howard went 6 of 8 from the field overall, making 2-of-3 attempts from 3-point range.

Kobe Bufkin and Joey Baker each scored 14 points, and Hunter Dickinson had 11 points and seven rebounds to flank Howard for Michigan (3-0).

Baker came off the bench to go 4-for-5 from 3-point range for Michigan.

Michigan outscored Pittsburgh in the second half, 53-28.

Jamarius Burton scored 14 points, Blake Hinson had 13 points and six rebounds, Greg Elliott scored 12 points, and John Hugley IV had nine points in his season debut for Pittsburgh (1-2), which dropped its second straight.

Michigan shot 58.3 percent (35 of 60) from the floor, 45 percent (9 of 20) from 3-point range and outrebounded Pittsburgh, 36-30.

The Wolverines also committed just six turnovers.

Pittsburgh shot 42 percent from the field overall (21 of 50), 30 percent from 3-point range (6 of 20) and committed 13 turnovers.

Leading 45-39 with 17:57 remaining in the game, Michigan went on a 7-2 run to take a 52-39 lead with 15:53 left.

The Wolverines continued to grow the lead, going on an 11-2 run to take a 69-46 lead with 10:04 remaining.

Leading 74-50, Michigan then went on a 9-1 run to grab an 83-51 lead with 4:27 left.

Pittsburgh held a 17-16 lead with 12:01 remaining in the first half, but Michigan started to surge ahead slowly from there.

The Wolverines scored seven of the game’s next nine points to take a 24-19 lead with 9:30 remaining in the first half, and then took a 38-28 lead with 3:19 left until halftime after a basket by Jaelin Llewellyn.

Pittsburgh did manage to cut its deficit to 38-32 at halftime.

–Field Level Media