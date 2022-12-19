No. 2 UConn hits highest rank in Top 25 since 2009

Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Purdue remained atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday, but the Boilermakers have UConn nipping at their heels.

Purdue (11-0) gained 40 of 61 first-place votes cast, with the Huskies (12-0) earning the rest and achieving their highest ranking since March 2, 2009.

The two teams are among the five remaining unbeaten squads in the nation.

Moving up two spots was No. 3 Houston (11-1), which lost its perch from the No. 1 spot two weeks ago. No. 4 Kansas and No. 5 Arizona, both 10-1, each moved up four places.

Falling four spots to No. 6 was Virginia (8-1), with Texas (9-1), Tennessee (9-2), Alabama (9-2) and Arkansas (10-1) rounding out the Top 10.

11. Gonzaga (9-3)

12. Baylor (8-2)

13. UCLA (10-2)

14. Duke (10-2)

15. Mississippi State (11-0)

16. Illinois (8-3)

17. Wisconsin (9-2)

18. Indiana (8-3)

19. Kentucky (7-3)

20. TCU (9-1)

21. Virginia Tech (11-1)

22. Miami (11-1)

23. Auburn (9-2)

24. Marquette (9-3)

25. Arizona State (11-1)

–Field Level Media