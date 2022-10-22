No. 16 Penn St. overpowers Minnesota, 45-17

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Clifford threw four touchdowns and Nicholas Singleton rushed for two scores to fuel host No. 16 Penn State to a 45-17 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in State College, Pa.

Clifford celebrated the crowd’s “White Out” by completing 23 of 31 passes for 295 yards and connecting on scoring strikes to Theo Johnson, Tyler Warren, Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley. Washington had seven catches for 70 yards and Johnson added five grabs for 75 yards.

Singleton rushed for 79 yards for the Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who rebounded from a 41-17 setback to then-No. 5 Michigan to gain momentum heading into next week’s home game versus No. 2 Ohio State.

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Gophers (4-3, 1-3), who have dropped three in a row.

Minnesota’s Athan Kaliakmanis completed just 9 of 22 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first start in place of Tanner Morgan (concussion).

Clifford overcame an interception that ultimately led to Matthew Trickett’s 35-yard field goal that opened the scoring. Jake Pinegar answered with a 41-yard field goal of his own to forge a tie early in the second quarter before Clifford connected with Warren for a 38-yard touchdown.

Clifford wasn’t done as he capped an eight-play, 86-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Johnson over the middle with 4:01 left in the second quarter.

Ibrahim trimmed Penn State’s lead to 17-10 after bolting up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown with 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The score capped a nine-play, 90-yard drive that ate up just 85 seconds on the clock.

The Nittany Lions wasted little time adding to their lead in the third quarter. Washington high-pointed Clifford’s toss over the middle for a 35-yard scoring strike.

Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Kaliakmanis on Minnesota’s next possession.

Penn State put the game on ice after Singleton sandwiched 16- and 30-yard touchdowns around an uncovered Tinsley reeling in a 20-yard touchdown pass.

