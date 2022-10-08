No. 15 Wake Forest steamrolls Army on the ground

Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Four players scored touchdowns, including two by running back Christian Turner, as No. 15 Wake Forest handled visiting Army for a 45-10 nonconference victory Saturday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman threw a touchdown pass to A.T. Perry as part of a 249-yard passing performance. He completed 13-of-19 passes.

Justice Ellison racked up 96 rushing yards on 11 carries for Wake Forest, including a 3-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

Quinton Cooley stretched Wake Forest’s lead to 21-0 by halftime with a 1-yard TD run on fourth down.

Hartman connected with Perry (five catches, 118 yards) on a 26-yard play for the first points of the second half. Turner’s 4-yard touchdown run gave Wake Forest a 35-0 lead.

Backup quarterback Mitch Griffis threw for 13 yards to Wesley Grimes for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Wake Forest (5-1) has won two straight since a double-overtime loss to Clemson.

The Demon Deacons compiled four touchdown drives of 75 or more yards. Yet it was a far cry from the offensive onslaught when the teams met last year, with Wake Forest prevailing for a 70-56 road victory.

Army (1-4), which scored all of its points in the fourth quarter, had moments on offense by racking up 407 yards of offense. The Black Knights’ leading rusher was running back Ay’Juan Marshall with 44 yards on three carries.

Wake Forest went 91 yards for the game’s first points after an Army fumble. Turner scored on a 1-yard run.

Army had three players with at least three passing completions. Jemel Jones (team-high 100 passing yards) threw a 20-yard touchdown to Isaiah Alston for the team’s first points.

