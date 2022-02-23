No. 14 Houston separates from Tulane late for comfortable win

Feb 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Ron Hunter shouts instructions to his players on the court against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Edwards scored 21 points to lead No. 14 Houston to an 81-67 road win at Tulane on Wednesday.

Taze Moore had 18 points and nine rebounds and Fabian White added 12 points for Houston (23-4, 12-2 American), which has won seven of its last eight games on the road.

The Cougars shot 50.8% from the field overall (31 of 61), made 10 shots from 3-point range and outrebounded Tulane, 43-28.

Jalen Cook scored 19 points, Kevin Cross had 16 points and eight rebounds, Sion James had 13 points and Jaylen Forbes added 13 points of his own in defeat for Tulane (12-12, 9-6), which had won its previous two games in a push for a postseason bid.

The Green Wave shot 41.1% from the field overall (23 of 56) and 9 of 25 from 3-point range.

The game also was fairly clean, with Houston committing eight turnovers and Tulane only four.

Houston held a 32-27 lead at halftime, a lead that grew to 37-27 with 17:22 remaining after a layup by Taze Moore.

The Cougars then continued to grow their lead, going up 58-45 with 8:00 left on a 3-pointer by Moore.

Tulane tried to mount a charge, cutting Houston’s lead to seven at 61-54 with 4:53 left following a basket by Sion James.

However, it didn’t take long for Houston to quell that Tulane rally.

The Cougars responded by going on an 8-0 run over the next 1:41 to take a 69-54 lead with 3:12 remaining and essentially put the game out of reach.

Tulane got off to a good start, taking a 14-9 lead with 10:54 remaining in the first half until Houston started to find some rhythm on offense.

The Cougars went on a 12-3 run to take a 21-17 lead with 7:06 left in the first half and held a 28-24 lead with 2:07 left until halftime.

