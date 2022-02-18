No. 13 UCLA wipes out Washington State

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) is charged with an offensive foul on Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) in the first half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Clark recorded career highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 13 UCLA rode a big second-half run to a 76-56 rout of Washington State on Thursday in Los Angeles.

UCLA (18-5, 10-4 Pac-12) jumped to a 20-7 lead through the first 8:11, with Clark starting in place of Tyger Campbell. Campbell, who is averaging 12 points and a team-high 4.6 assists per game, served a one-game suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Clark set the tone, scoring seven points in the opening 3:27.

The Bruins took a 10-point lead into halftime, but a 3-pointer by Tyrell Roberts — who led Washington State with 14 points — began an 8-2 run that cut UCLA’s lead to just four points.

Johnny Juzang responded, scoring 11 points in a decisive 27-6 run by the Bruins. Juzang shot 3 of 3 from beyond the 3-point arc and 6 of 9 from the floor en route to a game-high 19 points.

UCLA made 10 of 20 from long range, including two from Jake Kyman, who finished with eight points off the bench. Cody Riley added nine points in a reserve role, and Jules Bernard scored eight.

Despite playing without their assists leader Campbell, the Bruins scored 18 of their 28 field goals off assists. Clark led the way with five assists, while Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr. each dished three.

Washington State (14-11, 7-7) dropped its fourth consecutive game. The Cougars struggled shooting, finishing the game a dismal 28.3 percent — 24 percent in the second half.

Roberts shot 4 of 11 from 3-point range, while the rest of the Cougars went 3 of 19.

Noah Williams and Andrej Jakimovski both scored 11 points in the loss.

