No. 12 UCLA avenged earlier loss with big win over Arizona State

Feb 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) dribbles the ball down court after a rebound in the first half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jules Bernard and Jaylen Clark each finished with 16 points to lead No. 12 UCLA to a 66-52 victory Monday night over Arizona State in a Pac-12 game at Los Angeles.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Clark also had nine rebounds to lead the Bruins (20-5, 12-4 Pac-12) to a 37-30 rebounding edge.

Arizona State (10-16, 6-10) had its three-game winning streak snapped as UCLA avenged a triple-overtime loss to the Sun Devils on Feb. 5 at Tempe, Ariz.

The Sun Devils did not have a scorer in double figures on Monday night with DJ Horne, Marreon Jackson and Jay Heath each finishing with nine points.

The Bruins played without starting point guard Tyger Campbell (left shoulder) and reserve Peyton Watson (left knee).

Johnny Juzang and Cody Riley, both of whom did not play Saturday against Washington, returned to UCLA’s lineup.

Juzang missed the game against the Huskies after suffering a sore hip falling off a scooter and Riley sat to get rest with the Bruins playing six games in 12 days.

Juzang had 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field and Riley had three points and three assists in 16 minutes.

The Bruins outscored Arizona State 16-4 over a span of 7:02 to take a 32-15 lead with 3:04 remaining in the first half.

UCLA led at halftime 34-21 behind Clark’s 11 points and six rebounds and Bernard’s 10 points.

Arizona State made 1 of 8 attempts from 3-point range and committed nine turnovers in the first half.

Horne made two 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in the first four minutes of the second half to trim UCLA’s lead to 38-32.

Another 3-pointer by Jamiya Neal and then a putback by Kimani Lawrence trimmed the lead to 43-41 with 10:16 remaining.

David Singleton responded with a 3-pointer with 10:08 left, UCLA’s first points in 5:11.

Another 3-pointer by Singleton with 7:30 remaining sparked a 10-2 run that gave the Bruins a 56-47 lead with 4:15 left.

Arizona State did not come closer than eight points the rest of the game.

–Field Level Media