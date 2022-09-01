No. 12 Oklahoma State scores early, often in win vs. Central Michigan

Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Sanders accounted for six total touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) to help lead No. 12 Oklahoma State to a 58-44 season-opening home win over Central Michigan on Thursday.

Sanders finished 28-of-41 passing for 406 yards.

Central Michigan quarterback Daniel Richardson went 36-of-49 passing for 424 yards with four touchdowns.

Oklahoma State held a 16-7 lead after the first quarter before breaking the game open with a 28-point second quarter to take a 44-15 lead at halftime.

Sanders first hit John Paul Richardson for a 45-yard touchdown pass to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead with 10:09 remaining in the first quarter, but Central Michigan tied the game at 7-7 with 7:05 left in the first on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to Carlos Carriere.

After Oklahoma State tackled Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols in the endzone for a safety to make it 9-7, the Cowboys took a 16-7 lead on the last play of the first quarter on a 17-yard touchdown run by Sanders.

Sanders then threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Braydon Johnson, a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon, and then scored on a 23-yard touchdown run to give Oklahoma State a 37-7 lead with 4:32 left in the second quarter.

Following a 4-yard touchdown run by Nichols with 43 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Oklahoma State drove 75 yards in three plays, the biggest play being a 42-yard pass from Sanders to Brennan Presley, and took a 44-15 lead with 11 seconds remaining in the first half on a 1-yard touchdown run by Dominic Richardson.

On the first drive of the second half, Sanders hit Johnson for a 45-yard pass and then Bryson Green for a 7-yard touchdown pass that gave Oklahoma State a 51-15 lead with 14:23 left in the third quarter.

Central Michigan did rally, cutting Oklahoma State’s lead to 58-44 with 3:15 remaining on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to Jalen McGaughy and a 2-point conversion pass, but the Chippewas couldn’t get any closer.

