No. 10 Villanova handles Georgetown, 74-66

Feb 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) shields the ball from Georgetown Hoyas guard Tyler Beard (3) and forward Jalin Billingsley (4) in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Moore scored 19 points, Brandon Slater added 11 and host Villanova defeated struggling Georgetown 74-66 on Saturday.

Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels contributed 10 each, and Collin Gillespie had nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the No. 10 Wildcats (21-6, 14-3 Big East).

Villanova has won five in a row.

Donald Carey led the Hoyas with a career-high 24 points while Dante Harris added 16.

Georgetown (6-20, 0-15) has lost 16 straight and all 15 in the conference.

Moore dropped in two free throws and Villanova pulled out to a 14-5 lead with 10:18 left in the first half.

Both teams struggled offensively midway through the half.

But especially the Hoyas, who scuffled and missed eight straight shots. Slater then drove to the basket and scored for an 11-point advantage.

Kaiden Rice snapped the skid on Georgetown’s next possession with a 3-pointer from the wing. Carey then made a trey and added the free throw for a four-point play to trail 16-12.

Aminu Mohammed was whistled for a technical foul with 2:31 to go and Villanova took advantage, moving ahead 28-18.

The Wildcats led 32-22 at halftime.

Georgetown opened the second half with consecutive 3-pointers by Harris and Carey to quickly close within four.

Moore responded with a trey from the corner. Moore had missed his first six 3-pointers.

Carey hit a tough bank shot with 14:19 remaining to cut the deficit to 43-40.

Slater came back with a nifty driving layup for a five-point advantage.

The Wildcats soon ripped off a 6-0 run and led 53-42 with 11:44 left.

Georgetown then scored the next six points to get within 53-48.

Dixon converted a three-point play with 9:15 to go for an eight-point Villanova advantage.

Collin Holloway scored in the lane for the Hoyas, but Moore added a three-point play for a 66-57 Villanova lead with 4:19 left.

Georgetown refused to wilt as Carey made a 3-pointer to close within six.

Villanova wasn’t seriously threatened down the stretch.

–Field Level Media