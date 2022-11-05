No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama with 2-pt conversion in OT

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels threw two touchdown passes, ran for a touchdown and passed for a winning two-point conversion as No. 10 LSU beat No. 6 Alabama 32-31 in overtime in an SEC game Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Daniels passed for 182 yards, rushed for 95 and connected with Mason Taylor for the winning conversion as the Tigers (7-2, 5-1) took the lead in the SEC West.

Bryce Young passed for 328 yards and a touchdown to lead the Tide (7-2, 4-2), who lost for the second time in three games.

Alabama got the ball first in overtime and Roydell Williams ran 1 yard for a touchdown and a 31-24 lead.

But on the Tigers’ first play, Daniels ran 25 yards for a touchdown and coach Brian Kelly decided to go for the win and Taylor barely crossed the goal line after catching Daniels’ pass.

Alabama’s Will Reichard kicked a 46-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime after the lead changed hands six times in the second half.

Daniels had thrown a 7-yard touchdown pass to Taylor to give LSU a 24-21 lead with 1:47 left.

On the first possession of the third quarter, Alabama converted two fourth-and-1s on its way to Reichard’s 38-yard field goal that gave it the lead for the first time, 9-7.

LSU responded on the ensuing possession with a 75-yard drive that ended with Josh Williams’ 2-yard run for a 14-9 lead with 3:30 left in the third quarter.

The Tide drove 76 yards and Roydell Williams’ 2-yard touchdown run gave them a 15-14 lead with 12:37 remaining.

The Tigers drove to Damian Ramos’ 32-yard field goal that gave them a 17-15 lead with 6:52 remaining.

Young’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Corey Brooks on third-and-10 put Alabama back on top, 21-17 with 4:44 left.

LSU took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when Daniels threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to John Emery Jr.

Reichard kicked a 29-yard field goal and added a 36-yard field goal as time expired to pull Alabama within 7-6 at halftime.

–Field Level Media