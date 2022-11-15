No. 1 recruit Juju Watkins commits to Southern Cal

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Judea “Juju” Watkins, the top recruit in the Class of 2023, announced her commitment Tuesday to Southern California.

“There’s no place like home,” tweeted Watkins, who stars at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif.

Ranked No. 1 in the espnW 100, Watkins chose coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s Trojans over finalists South Carolina and Stanford.

Watkins averaged 25.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a junior and was named California’s player of the year.

–Field Level Media