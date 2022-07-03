Nneka Ogwunmike scores 22 as Sparks best Liberty

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nneka Ogwunmike scored 22 points as the Los Angeles Sparks defeated the visiting New York Liberty 84-74 on Sunday evening to open up a seven-game homestand.

Ogwumike added six rebounds for the Sparks, who have won three of their last four. She was efficient in her scoring as well, finishing 9-for-13 from the field.

Katie Lou Samuelson, Liz Cambage, Chiney Ogwumike and Jordin Canada were all helpful to the cause, adding a combined 51 points.

It was an offensive struggle for most of the game for New York, which shot 39.7 percent from the field. Guard Sabrina Ionescu struggled again, shooting 5-for-18 from the field and 3-for-12 from 3-point range. On Thursday night, Ionescu shot 31.5 percent from the field and 10 percent from deep.

But Ionescu did other things to keep her team in the game as always, finishing the contest with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Liberty took a 43-40 advantage into the halftime break but were unable to keep its lead throughout the third quarter. Los Angeles outscored New York 25-14 in the frame and kept its momentum in the final period.

The Sparks shot 10 more free throws than the Liberty and converted their chances. Los Angeles made 18 of 22 shots from the charity stripe.

New York was not scared to shoot from the perimeter, taking almost half of its shots from behind the arc. The Liberty knocked down 12 3-pointers on 33 attempts. Marine Johannes was lights out from long range, hitting 5 of 9 3-point attempts.

The Sparks utilized their size on Sunday night, outrebounding New York 37-28. They also dominated down low, scoring 44 points in the paint compared to the Liberty’s 22.

Los Angeles is back on its home floor Monday night. The Liberty are in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media