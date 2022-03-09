NiP open with win at ESL Pro League Season 15

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles OpTic Gaming battles Chicago Huntsmen during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Ninjas in Pyjamas led a trio of teams who opened with wins Wednesday on the first day of action at ESL Pro League Season 15.

Entropiq and G2 Esports joined NiP in sweeping their opponents in Group A play. NiP defeated Fnatic, Entropiq downed MOUZ and G2 handled LookingForOrg.

The 18-team event is divided into three groups. All teams will play each other one time in the group stage. The winners from each group will advance to the quarterfinals while second- and third-place teams advance to the Round of 12.

The winner of the $823,000 event earns $175,000 and entry to the BLAST World Final 2022. They’ll also garner 1,300 Pro Tour points.

On Wednesday, NiP beat Fnatic 16-5 on Mirage and 16-6 on Vertigo. Sweden’s Fredrik “REZ” Sterner led NiP with 54 kills and a plus-29 kills-to-deaths differential. No Fnatic player finished with a positive K-D ratio.

Entropiq defeated MOUZ 16-13 on Dust II and 16-10 on Mirage. Russian Igor “Forester” Bezotecheskiy led Entropiq with 56 kills and a plus-26 K-D differential.

G2 swept L4Org 16-5 on Dust II and 16-12 on Inferno. Russian Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov led four players in double-digit K-D ratio with a plus-17. He had 40 kills while Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac had a team-high 43 kills.

Group A action continues Thursday with three matches:

MOUZ vs. G2

NiP vs. Entropiq

L4Org vs. Fnatic

Group A standings:

Ninjas in Pyjamas 1-0, +21

G2 Esports 1-0, +15

Entropiq 1-0, +9

MOUZ 0-1, -9

LookingForOrg 0-1, -15

Fnatic 0-1 -21

–Field Level Media