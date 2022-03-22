Ninjas in Pyjamas announce signing of Brollan

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ninjas in Pyjamas announced the signing of Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin on a transfer from Fnatic on Tuesday.

Brollan, 19, will join Ninjas in Pyjamas as the club continues its quest at ESL Pro League Season 15. NiP moved to the playoffs following a first-place finish in Group A, however Brollan is not allowed to be added to the roster outside of an emergency situation.

Brollan is expected to compete with his new team in the Regional Major Ranking tournaments next month in Bucharest, Romania.

“We’ve been looking at Brollan for years now — every serious team has,” NiP Chief Operating Officer Jonas Gundersen said in a statement. “In my mind it hasn’t been a question of whether he would join, but when, and I think he’s chosen a fantastic time.”

Brollan joined Fnatic in October 2018 after spending time with passions, GODSENT and Red Reserve. The Swede immediately made an impact by helping the organization to LAN titles in PLG Grand Slam 2018 and DreamHack Masters Malmo 2019. He also won his first MVP medal in Fnatic’s championship win in ESL Pro League Season 11.

“I’m excited to take the next step in my career with NiP,” Brollan said. “I go way back with some of the players and I really feel like it’s time to lift some trophies together.”

–Field Level Media