Nils Lundkvist nets OT winner, Stars slip past Wings

Nils Lundkvist scored with 31 seconds left in overtime as the Dallas Stars edged the visiting Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Mason Marchment stole the puck at center ice and skated into the Red Wings zone. He passed it to Lundkvist, who scored his third goal by tapping it past Wings goaltender Ville Husso.

Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn had the regulation goals and Marchment contributed two assists. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for the Stars, who finished off a five-game homestand with their second consecutive overtime victory.

David Perron scored in his 1,000th career game for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin had the other goal, while Husso was credited with 30 saves.

The Red Wings haven’t won in Dallas since February 2016. They lost their last two games of a four-game road trip after winning during the first two legs.

The first period ended in a 1-1 tie.

Larkin put the Red Wings on the board with a slap shot from the left side which he lifted over Oettinger. Austin Czarnik set him up.

After the Stars killed off a penalty, they knotted the score on Gurianov’s second goal. Marchment fed him the puck and Gurianov scored in front. Tyler Seguin picked up the second assist.

With less than five minutes remaining in the second period, the Stars received a four-minute power play when Jake Walman was called for a high stick against Marchment.

Benn cashed in with four minutes left in the period on a shot from the slot off a Jason Robertson pass. Miro Heiskanen also assisted on Benn’s 11th goal.

Detroit tied at 2-apiece with a minute left in the period. Ben Chariot ripped a shot that was deflected by Perron, who was positioned at the side of the net, and past Oettinger. Moritz Seider was credited with his second assist on Perron’s ninth goal.

Dallas nearly won it in the final minute of regulation when Robertson clanged a shot off the post.

