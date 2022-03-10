Nikola Jokic’s 38 points lead Nuggets to win over Kings

Mar 9, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball between Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Rivers gave Denver the lead for good on a 3-pointer with 3:52 remaining and Nikola Jokic capped a 38-point, 18-rebound performance with a key three-point play as the visiting Nuggets recorded a 106-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

In winning, Denver took advantage of the suspension of Sacramento standout Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis was banned for one game after being cited for charging aggressively at an official during an ejection in Monday’s home loss to the New York Knicks.

Monte Morris saved seven of his 20 points for the final 5:25, helping the Nuggets sweep the season series from Sacramento for the second time in the last four years.

De’Aaron Fox had a team-high 32 points for the Kings.

Riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak, the Nuggets appeared headed for a blowout win when they built as much as a seven-point lead in the first quarter and 18-point advantage in the second.

But led by Fox, the Kings gradually narrowed the gap before finally drawing even at 87-all on a Damian Jones free throw with 6:42 to play.

A Davion Mitchell 3-pointer gave Sacramento a 90-89 edge at the 6:04 mark and a Fox dunk put the Kings on top one last time at 92-91 with 4:49 left before Rivers nailed his 23-footer for a lead the visitors never relinquished.

Jokic’s three-point play came with 1:55 to go after a 3-pointer by Harrison Barnes had gotten Sacramento as close as 96-95.

Morris helped close out the Kings, losers of three straight, with a three-point play of his own with 1:28 left.

The league leader in double-doubles, Jokic recorded a 19th straight, his first this season with at least 38 points and 18 rebounds. He also found time for a team-high seven assists.

Aaron Gordon and Bryn Forbes added 11 points apiece for Denver, which returns home to host Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday.

Fox completed a double-double with a game-high 10 assists for the Kings, who were outshot 48.8 percent to 44.7 percent. Barnes backed Fox with 17 and Trey Lyles chipped in with 14 to complement a team-high nine rebounds.

–Field Level Media