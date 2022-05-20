fbpx
Published May 20, 2022

Nigma Galaxy move on without iLTW

Nigma Galaxy parted with carry/solo middle player Igor “iLTW” Filatov from their Dota 2 team on Friday.

iLTW joined Nigma Galaxy (formerly Team Nigma) in April 2021, but he was unable to help the club make significant strides. Nigma Galaxy, in fact, did not qualify for The International 10.

The 22-year-old Russian has competed with numerous clubs, including Live to Win, Virtus.pro, Team Spirit and OG among others.

Nigma Galaxy’s roster consists of Jordan’s Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi, Bulgaria’s Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov, Lebanon’s Maroun “GH” Merhej and Germany’s Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi.

–Field Level Media

