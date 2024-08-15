Nicolas Cage set to portray John Madden in upcoming movie about the Hall of Famer’s incredible life

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

John Madden passed away in December of 2021. The Pro Football Hall of Fame member who first became known for his legendary career as the Oakland Raiders head coach was the youngest to reach 100 regular season wins. But even after he retired from coaching in 1978, Madden’s second career was arguably just as good, if not better, than his work as a head coach.

Madden became an icon as an NFL broadcaster, bringing exciting catchphrases to television sets worldwide. His passion for football led to his involvement in the biggest NFL video game in history, the Madden NFL franchise. This connection began in 1988 and has continued ever since.

Madden’s life had so many great moments for a character that was larger than life. He’s one of the most beloved individuals to ever be associated with the great game of football, and soon enough, millions of other fans will get a chance to learn more about his story.

John Madden movie set to capture legendary coaching career, plus Madden video game

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit, Amazon MGM Studios is producing a John Madden movie. David O. Russell is producing the movie, which will be titled Madden. Russell has also directed and produced Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

The lead actor portraying Madden is none other than the Academy Award-winning Nicolas Cage. The movie is said to largely delve into the origin story of the Madden NFL video game franchise.

“Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden. Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s.” David O. Russell on Madden movie

Another name that was mentioned as part of this project is Hugh Jackman, who is known for playing Wolverine in various movies. However, it is not known whether he will be featured in the Madden film too. Another name being tossed around to portray Madden was Will Ferrell, but now that Cage has been cast in that role, it remains to be seen whether Ferrell will be included. No other official casting decisions have been revealed quite yet.

Notably, New York Giants chairman and co-owner Steve Tisch is also said to be working on the movie, as part of the Escape Artists team. He’s had a hand in producing several films, including Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, and several other well-known movies.

Producing a movie that captures the essence of John Madden can’t be easy. But many are eager to see how it turns out. The release date is not yet known.

