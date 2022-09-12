Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Habs history

Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Suzuki was named the youngest team captain in Montreal Canadiens history on Monday.

The 23-year-old center is the 31st player to wear the “C” on his sweater for the historic franchise.

He succeeds Shea Weber, the captain from 2018-22, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in June.

Suzuki is entering the first season of an eight-year, $63 million contract extension he signed in October 2021.

As an alternate captain in 2021-22, he played in all 82 games and set career highs in goals (21), assists (40) and points (61).

Suzuki has scored 143 points (49 goals, 94 assists) and has played in 209 consecutive games since making his NHL debut on Oct. 3, 2019.

–Field Level Media