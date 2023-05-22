Nick Senzel’s sacrifice fly in the 10th lifts Reds over Cards

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nick Senzel hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a much-needed 6-5 win over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series between National League Central rivals.

Seth Steer hit a two-run homer earlier in the game and also easily scored from the third with the decisive run on Senzel’s game-ending fly to right.

Senzel and Matt McLain each hit two hits and one RBI as the Reds won for just the second time in the past eight games. Jonathan India had two hits and scored once.

Paul DeJong had a three-run homer and an RBI double for the Cardinals, who fell for just the fourth time in their past 15 games.

Steer started the 10th on second as the baserunner and moved to third on a wild ball four to Tyler Stephenson by Ryan Helsley (2-3). Senzel then drove the third pitch to right and Steer had no trouble beating Tommy Edman’s throw.

Ian Gibaut (4-1) pitched a perfect 10th for the Reds.

St. Louis tied the game at 5 in the eighth inning when Nolan Gorman hit a one-out double inside the first-base line off Alex Young and scored easily when DeJong smacked a double into the gap in right center.

India smacked the first pitch of the game from Jordan Montgomery off the left-field wall for a double and scored on McLain’s double. One out later, Stephenson singled in McLain.

St. Louis quickly moved 3-2 ahead in the top of the second. Juan Yepez singled, Gorman walked and DeJong ripped a 410-foot homer to left center. It was his eighth blast of the season.

Cincinnati moved back ahead in the bottom of the third when McLain singled with one out and Steer followed with the blast to left. The 352-foot was Steer’s team-best sixth of the season.

St. Louis tied the score in the fifth when Goldschmidt drew a leadoff walk against Brandon Williamson, who departed after retiring the next batter. Buck Farmer entered and struck out Nolan Arenado before allowing pinch-hitter Lars Nootbaar’s hard-hit RBI double just inside the first-base line.

In the bottom of the fifth, Stephenson walked and Senzel singled to start the frame against Andre Pallante. Both runners moved up on an infield out. Stephenson then scored to put the Reds ahead 5-4 when Wil Myers hit a tapper for the second out.

Williamson was charged with four runs (three earned) and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked four.

Montgomery gave up four runs (four earned) and seven hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked three.

–Field Level Media