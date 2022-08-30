Nick Pratto blasts two homers as Royals outslug White Sox

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Pratto went 4-for-5 with a two solo home runs and three RBIs, Salvador Perez had a home run and three RBIs and both players finished a triple short of the cycle as the visiting Kansas City Royals topped the skidding Chicago White Sox 9-7 on Tuesday night.

Chicago sputtered to its fifth straight loss and 10th in 12 games to fall six games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central.

The Royals have won four straight against the White Sox and five of the past six in the season series.

With the White Sox trailing by one run in the sixth inning, Kansas City’s Michael A. Taylor blooped a two-run single off reliever Jimmy Lambert to restore the Royals’ breathing room.

Pratto added to the cushion with an RBI double in the seventh, cementing the rookie’s first career four-hit game. Taylor delivered a solo shot in the eighth to finish with three RBIs.

Gavin Sheets homered twice and had five RBIs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez had a solo home run among his three hits and two RBIs, while Jose Abreu and Leury Garcia added two hits apiece.

Seeking his third victory against Chicago this season, Royals starter Brady Singer pitched effectively through four scoreless innings before yielding six hits in the fifth, including five in a row. The big blow was a three-run home run from Sheets that drew the White Sox within 5-4.

Singer ultimately took a no-decision, having yielded four runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

Chicago righty Lucas Giolito (10-8) allowed five runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out seven while serving up three home runs.

Jose Cuas (3-2) was the winner after walking one and striking out two in 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief.

White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo managed the game in place of Tony La Russa, whom the team announced would miss the series opener on doctors’ orders. La Russa spoke with reporters Tuesday afternoon, and the announcement was made about an hour before first pitch.

La Russa, 77, is set to undergo medical testing in Chicago on Wednesday, according to the White Sox.

–Field Level Media