Nick Faldo to retire from broadcasting

Credit: Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nick Faldo plans to retire from broadcasting after 16 years with CBS and Golf Channel, which followed a successful career on the course.

Faldo, who turns 65 in July, made the announcement on Tuesday, but he will be alongside Jim Nantz in Tower 18 this week at the Travelers Championship. Faldo said his final event will be the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 4-7, signing off 43 years after he made his golf debut at the same event — then known as the Greater Greensboro Open.

“After much consideration and discussions late last year with my business manager and more privately with my wife, Lindsay, we together concluded, and I decided that I will step down from Tower 18,” Faldo said in a statement Tuesday. “It was a ‘great run’ since October 2006, when I was privileged to become lead analyst for CBS and have the second-best and highly coveted seat in golf, sitting next to Jim Nantz.”

Faldo said being on the road since he was 18 years old was a big factor in his decision.

“That’s a long run of airports, hotel rooms and restaurant meals,” Faldo said.

A 33-time winner on tour, including six major titles, Faldo said he will dedicate more time to family at his Montana farm and continue his golf course design business. Faldo has designed or contributed to course construction projects in 20 countries.

Faldo said he informed CBS in January at Pebble Beach of his retirement plans. Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman, 42, was named Faldo’s replacement.

“Sir Nick has had a remarkable career on network television for nearly 20 years and is one of the most accomplished commentators to ever sit in the 18th tower,” CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said. “Nick brought the same passion and dedication that propelled him to the world’s No. 1 golfer to our broadcasts. He combined his profound knowledge of golf with his wit and charm, enlightening viewers and elevating our coverage. While his voice will be missed on-air, we wish him the best as he continues to positively impact the game of golf around the world.”

–Field Level Media