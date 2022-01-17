LOOK: San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa trolls Dallas Cowboys after playoff victory

Star San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa wasn’t able to finish Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Pro Bowler suffered a concussion in the first half and missed the remainder of the matchup.

However, it appears that Bosa is feeling just fine one day after his 49ers pulled off a dramatic upset win over the Boys in Big D.

The stud pass rusher took to social media on Monday to absolutely troll the Cowboys — calling the 49ers “America’s team.”

Nick Bosa with a message for Cowboys fans 💀 pic.twitter.com/HjpPJYFSIQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 17, 2022

That’s just some major shade right there.

Dallas has not earned a trip to the conference championship in over a quarter century. With another upset win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Saturday evening, Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers will earn their second trip to the NFC Championship Game in three seasons.

Does this mean the 49ers have replaced Dallas a “America’s Team?” No way. But it’s rather clear that the 49ers’ brand is growing big time. Just ask Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

As for Sunday’s win over Dallas, the 49ers held a 23-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but barely came away with a win after Dak Prescott ran the ball late in the fourth quarter — leading to time running out in what was ultimately a 23-17 49ers win.