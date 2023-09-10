Several teams attempted to trade for Nick Bosa before San Francisco 49ers star signed extension

The San Francisco 49ers were able to ink star pass rusher and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to a record-breaking extension immediately ahead of Sunday’s opener.

Bosa’s five-year, $175 million extension made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. It also came after a lengthy holdout in which rumors popped up that San Francisco could entertain trade offers for the former No. 2 pick.

While head coach Kyle Shanahan shot down those rumors, we have an update on this. Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported prior to Sunday’s action that five teams attempted to trade for the star edge rusher. Obviously, nothing came to fruition on that end.

Whenever a player is holding out for contractual reasons, it makes perfect sense for other teams to at least put in a call. Given Bosa’s status as one of the best players in the NFL, that’s magnified further.

Nick Bosa stats (2022): 51 tackles, 48 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco likely never seriously entertained the idea of trading one of its best players. The team is in the midst of its Super Bowl window being open. Moving off an important cog immediately ahead of the season never really made sense, regardless of what was offered up by other teams.

As it turns out, Bosa and the 49ers were able to come to terms on an historic contract that pays him $34 million annually. The deal calls for $88 million fully guaranteed at signing with $122.5 million in total guarantees.

As for Sunday’s opener, the expectation is that Bosa will play between 30 and 40 snaps as he works his way back from the aforementioned holdout.