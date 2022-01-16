WATCH: Nick Bosa leaves game with ugly-looking head injury

San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa recorded a sack of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the first half of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Game.

Unfortunately for Bosa and his 49ers, the Pro Bowler did not remain on the field as the first half came to a conclusion.

The star pass rusher was a victim of friendly fire from fellow defensive lineman D.J. Jones when going after Prescott in the second quarter.

Nick Bosa heading to the locker room early after taking this shot to his head/neck pic.twitter.com/xdiyHkhaEP — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 16, 2022

As you can see, Bosa made contact with Jones. He was ultimately down on the field for a while before making his way to the locker room.

Reports indicate that Nick Bosa is being evaluated for a concussion. He was not seen on the field as the second half started with San Francisco leading 16-7. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Nick Bosa stats: 32 quarterback hits, 21 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks

Obviously, this could have some wide-ranging ramifications should San Francisco close out Dallas Sunday afternoon. In that case, the team would head to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

