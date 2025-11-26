The Washington Capitals (12-9-2) enter the back half of their four-game homestand on Wednesday night. They host the Winnipeg Jets (12-9-0) at Capital One Arena for their annual Thanksgiving Eve game.
The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The Capitals are 26-11-7-2 on the day before Thanksgiving, and have won their last nine games the day before Turkey Day since 2015.
After dropping the first game of their homestand against Tampa Bay on Saturday, the Capitals bounced back with a 5-1 victory over Columbus on Monday.
Leading 1-0 after the first period, the Capitals went on to score three more goals late in the middle frame to put the game out of reach.
Four of the Capitals’ goals were scored by defensemen, including Jakob Chychrun (twice), John Carlson, and Martin Fehervary. This marked the first time the Capitals’ blueliners accounted for four goals in a game since Dec. 17, 2022.
With those two tallies, Chychrun extended his point streak to eight games, the longest by an NHL defenseman this season. The Capitals’ blueliners have been on a roll this season as they lead all teams with 19 goals.
Logan Thompson also had a redemption game as he made 22 saves to earn his 40th win with the franchise.
In terms of injury news, the Capitals announced that Nic Dowd will be going on IR with an upper-body ailment. As a result, the team has recalled Bogdan Trineyev from Hershey.
Meanwhile, Winnipeg is coming off winning the Presidents’ Trophy a year ago. This season, they started 5-1-0 and 9-3-0, before dropping six of its last nine games.
However, the biggest concern for Winnipeg has been the loss of star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Last week, Hellebuyck underwent knee surgery, and is expected to be out for the next four to six weeks.
Expected Capitals Lines
Forwards
Anthony Beauvillier – Dylan Strome – Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas – Justin Sourdif – Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime – Connor McMichael – Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano – Hendrix Lapierre – Ethen Frank
Defensemen
Martin Fehervary – John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun – Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin – Dylan McIlrath
Goalie
Charlie Lindgren
Expected Jets Lines
Forwards
Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron – Jonathan Toews – Gustav Nyqvist
Nino Niederreiter – Adam Lowry – Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson – Vladislav Namestnikov – Cole Perfetti
Defensemen
Josh Morrissey – Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg – Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley – Colin Miller
Goalie
Eric Comrie
How to Watch
TV: Monumental Sports Network
Radio: 106.7 The Fan/Caps Radio Network