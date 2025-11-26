The Washington Capitals (12-9-2) enter the back half of their four-game homestand on Wednesday night. They host the Winnipeg Jets (12-9-0) at Capital One Arena for their annual Thanksgiving Eve game.

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Capitals are 26-11-7-2 on the day before Thanksgiving, and have won their last nine games the day before Turkey Day since 2015.

After dropping the first game of their homestand against Tampa Bay on Saturday, the Capitals bounced back with a 5-1 victory over Columbus on Monday.

Leading 1-0 after the first period, the Capitals went on to score three more goals late in the middle frame to put the game out of reach.

Four of the Capitals’ goals were scored by defensemen, including Jakob Chychrun (twice), John Carlson, and Martin Fehervary. This marked the first time the Capitals’ blueliners accounted for four goals in a game since Dec. 17, 2022.

With those two tallies, Chychrun extended his point streak to eight games, the longest by an NHL defenseman this season. The Capitals’ blueliners have been on a roll this season as they lead all teams with 19 goals.

Logan Thompson also had a redemption game as he made 22 saves to earn his 40th win with the franchise.

In terms of injury news, the Capitals announced that Nic Dowd will be going on IR with an upper-body ailment. As a result, the team has recalled Bogdan Trineyev from Hershey.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg is coming off winning the Presidents’ Trophy a year ago. This season, they started 5-1-0 and 9-3-0, before dropping six of its last nine games.

However, the biggest concern for Winnipeg has been the loss of star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Last week, Hellebuyck underwent knee surgery, and is expected to be out for the next four to six weeks.

Expected Capitals Lines

Forwards

Anthony Beauvillier – Dylan Strome – Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas – Justin Sourdif – Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime – Connor McMichael – Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano – Hendrix Lapierre – Ethen Frank

Defensemen

Martin Fehervary – John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun – Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin – Dylan McIlrath

Goalie

Charlie Lindgren

Expected Jets Lines

Forwards

Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron – Jonathan Toews – Gustav Nyqvist

Nino Niederreiter – Adam Lowry – Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson – Vladislav Namestnikov – Cole Perfetti

Defensemen

Josh Morrissey – Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg – Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley – Colin Miller

Goalie

Eric Comrie

How to Watch

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: 106.7 The Fan/Caps Radio Network