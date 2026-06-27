The Washington Capitals selected Finnish center Oliver Suvanto with the No. 18 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The team originally had two first-round picks, but traded their original 16th pick earlier this week.

With the 18th pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select Oliver Suvanto! #CapsDraft pic.twitter.com/BjOFhXHZCU — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 27, 2026

The Capitals acquired the 18th overall pick at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline from the Anaheim Ducks. In return, Washington sent veteran defenseman John Carlson to Anaheim.

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Suvanto, 17, was ranked first among international centers and third among international skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound center has a strong two-way play where he has a shutdown role and complements the offense.

The Turku native is one of the youngest players in this draft class and has the potential to be an elite, two-way center. He is known to have a high hockey IQ, use his size, and battle for pucks.

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This past season, Suvanto made the full-time jump to Liiga where he suited up for Tappara. Through 48 games, his 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) were the most by a player 17 or younger in the league.

One notable NHL player Suvanto has been compared to is his idol, Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. In fact, the two trained together as Barkov prepared to play for Finland at the 2026 World Championship.

“For sure, he is [my idol],” Suvanto told ESPN’s Leah Hextall. “Great player, great leader. He is a very respected player and great role model for me. I was glad that he gave me a chance to do some faceoffs with him. Obviously, he taught me a few things, and I was like a little kid, listening to all the advice he gave to me.”

The last time the Capitals took a Finnish player in the NHL Draft was 20 years ago. The team selected Oskar Osala in the fourth round back in 2006.