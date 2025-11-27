The Washington Capitals (13-9-2) held their annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday. They did just enough to beat the Winnipeg Jets (12-10-0) in a 4-3 thriller at home.

It was a big night for captain Alex Ovechkin, as he was honored with a pregame ceremony for the many milestones in his career.

Ovechkin ended up scoring in the second period to put the Capitals ahead 3-2. That tally marked his 11th on the season and 908th of his career.

John Carlson contributed to his longtime teammate Ovechkin’s big night by scoring the Capitals’ first goal six minutes into the opening period.

Jakob Chychrun also stepped up by extending his point streak to nine games. He recorded the Capitals’ second tally to make it 2-0 in the first.

Connor McMichael added another goal to make it 4-2 in the third, while Charlie Lindgren stepped up between the pipes to help the Capitals win.

Next up, the Capitals finish their four-game homestand the Friday after Thanksgiving as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Capitals Analysis

Before the game, the Capitals honored Ovechkin over his many milestones, including 900 goals and 1,500 games played. The Great 8′ was given a custom trophy and painting as he was joined by his family and teammates during the pregame ceremony.

The night was made even better when Ovechkin responded to Winnipeg’s Gabriel Vilardi recording two goals to even the score at 2-2. The Great 8 held the puck in the offensive zone, and scored on a no-look spin move to make it 3-2.

“It’s unbelievable to see this area grow up as a hockey community,” said Ovechkin. “How many kids, how many people start following hockey. It’s great.”

Early on, the Capitals got two goals from blueliners Carlson and Chychrun to make it 2-0. They now lead the league with 21 goals from defensemen this season.

Carlson scored on a one-timer in the high slot to make it 1-0, as he now has 22 points in 23 games.

Then, Chychrun fired a rocket from the point to pick up his ninth tally of the season. He extended his goal streak to four games and his point streak to nine.

McMichael ended up scoring the Capitals’ fourth goal in the third. He went coast-to-coast and fired a backhanded shot past Winnipeg netminder Eric Comrie. He now has three goals on the year and eight points in his last eight games.

Lindgren got the start in net over Logan Thompson, who already played on Monday. Lindgren stepped up as he stopped 18 of 21 shots and made some clutch saves for his third straight win.

Capitals Report Card

Team: B+

The Capitals may have traded back-and-forth goals with Winnipeg in the second and third periods. However, they were able to hang on by the end.

Alex Ovechkin: A

Ovechkin continues to regain his old form as he scored career goal No. 908 on a memorable night for him.

Jakob Chychrun: A

Chychrun continues to be one of the best blueliners in the NHL as his first-period tally extended his point streak to nine games.

John Carlson: A

The veteran Carlson continues to impress as he fired a one-timer to put the Capitals up early. He now has six goals this season.

Matt Roy: A

While Roy picked up an assist, it was his defense that made a difference as he finished with six blocks.

Charlie Lindgren: B+

Lindgren has shown remarkable improvement after a rough start to the season. He notched his third straight win by recording 18 saves.