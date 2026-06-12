The Washington Capitals received a big mention in the NHL’s All-Star voting. That mention being Logan Thompson receiving a big honor.

Thompson was named the goaltender for the NHL’s Second All-Star Team for 2025-26. The 29-year-old is now the fifth netminder in Capitals franchise history to be named to a postseason All=Star Team.

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First All-Star Team:

Jason Robertson, Left Wing, Dallas Stars

Connor McDavid, Center, Edmonton Oilers

Nikita Kucherov, Right Wing, Tampa Bay Lightning

Cale Makar, Defenseman, Colorado Avalanche

Zach Werenski, Defenseman, Columbus Blue Jackets

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Goaltender, Tampa Bay Lightning

Second All-Star Team:

Cole Caufield, Left Wing, Montreal Canadiens

Nathan MacKinnon, Center, Colorado Avalanche

David Pastrnak, Right Wing, Boston Bruins

Rasmus Dahlin, Defenseman, Buffalo Sabres

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers

Logan Thompson, Goaltender, Washington Capitals

Can’t spell All-Star without LT



Congrats to Logan Thompson on being named to the 2025-26 @NHL Second All-Star Team!#ALLCAPS x #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/LMB0A9CLCQ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 12, 2026

Thompson appeared in 58 games for the Capitals this season, posting 31 wins, 2.44 GAA, and four shutouts. His .912 save percentage ranked fourth league-wide and tied him with Vasilevskiy for first in the NHL among goaltenders with at least 46 games played.

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Thompson’s impressive stats led to him finishing fourth in Vezina Trophy voting. The 29-year-old also received fifth-place votes for the Hart and Lady Byng Trophies.

Meanwhile, Jakob Chychrun was the only other Capitals player to receive votes for All-Star teams. The 28-year-old was tied for 15th in voting among defensemen. Chychrun recorded 26 goals in 80 games, as he led all blueliners this past season.