The Washington Capitals (16-9-2) continue their California road trip on Wednesday night. This time, they head to the Bay Area to face the San Jose Sharks (13-11-3) at SAP Center.

The puck drops late at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Capitals now move into the back half of their four-game road trip and the back end of a set of back-to-backs.

The Capitals have won five straight games after beating Los Angeles 3-1 on Tuesday night. Tom Wilson got things going with a power-play goal in the first period, while Anthony Beauvillier scored off incredible passing from Connor McMichael and Alex Ovechkin in the third. Meanwhile, Logan Thompson notched 23 saves for his 12th win of the season.

With that power-play goal, Wilson has 26 points in 25 games and is now on a four-game, six-point streak. This performance could secure the power forward a spot on Team Canada for the Winter Olympics.

With two more points, the Capitals now find themselves tied with Carolina at the top of the Metropolitan Division with 34 points.

Meanwhile, San Jose stumbled out to an 0-4-2 start, but young superstar Macklin Celebrini has helped turn the team around. San Jose has gone 13-7-1 over a span of 21 games and are in the mix for a Western Conference playoff berth.

San Jose has been good at home (9-4-3) and are riding on a three-game winning streak at SAP Center. Most recently, the team defeated Utah 6-3 on home ice on Monday night.

The Capitals will get to face a couple former members of their organization: 2018 Stanley Cup champion Dmitry Orlov and 2021 second-round pick Vincent Iorio.

Expected Capitals Lines

Forwards

Anthony Beauvillier – Dylan Strome – Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas – Justin Sourdif – Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime – Connor McMichael – Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano – Hendrix Lapierre – Ethen Frank

Defensemen

Martin Fehervary – John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun – Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin – Trevor van Riemsdyk

Goalie

Charlie Lindgren

Expected Sharks Lines

Forwards

Tyler Toffoli – Macklin Celebrini – Will Smith

William Eklund – Alexander Wennberg – Adam Gaudette

Philipp Kurashev – Ty Dellandrea – Collin Graf

Pavol Regenda – Barclay Goodrow – Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Dmitry Orlov – Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro – John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson – Vincent Iorio

Goalie

Yaroslav Askarov

How to Watch

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: 106.7 The Fan/Caps Radio Network