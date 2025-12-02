The Washington Capitals (15-9-2) head head to California to continue their four-game road trip. They will face the Los Angeles Kings (12-6-7) at crytpo.com Arena on Tuesday night.

The puck drops late at 10:30 p.m. ET.

This is the second and final matchup between the two former Norris Division foes this season. The Capitals previously beat Los Angeles 2-1 in D.C. on Nov. 17.

In that game, Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves and outdueled former Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper, while former King Matt Roy and Alex Ovechkin each scored.

The Capitals’ road trip began in Long Island on Sunday, where they claimed their fourth straight win by beating the Islanders 4-1. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but Logan Thompson and Tom Wilson both helped the Capitals get the victory.

Thompson made 30 saves and Wilson recorded three points (2 goals, 1 assist), while Aliaksei Protas and Ovechkin each sealed the game with a pair of empty-net goals.

The Capitals finished the month of November with a 9-4-2 record, which followed a more pedestrian October 6-5 record. December brings 14 more games, including six at home and eight on the road.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has played beyond 60 minutes for nearly half – 12 of 25 – of their games this season. After winning their first shootout decision, Los Angeles has dropped five straight and are 1-5 in shootouts. They’ve fared much better in overtime at 4-2.

Los Angeles is recently coming off a 2-1 overtime win at home over Vancouver on Saturday, as Anton Forsberg notched 19 saves and Adrian Kempe scored the OT winner.

Expected Capitals Lines

Forwards

Anthony Beauvillier – Dylan Strome – Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas – Justin Sourdif – Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime – Connor McMichael – Ryan Leoanrd

Sonny Milano – Hendrix Lapierre – Ethen Frank

Defensemen

Martin Fehervary – John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun – Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin – Trevor van Riemsdyk

Goalie

Logan Thompson

Expected Kings Lines

Forwards

Joel Armia – Quinton Byfield – Kevin Fiala

Trevor Moore – Anze Kopitar – Adrian Kempe

Alex Laferriere – Philip Danault – Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott – Alex Turcotte – Corey Perry

Defensemen

Mikey Anderson – Joel Edmundson

Brian Dumoulin – Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare – Cody Ceci

Goalie

Darcy Kuemper

How to Watch

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: 106.7 The Fan/Caps Radio Network