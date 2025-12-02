The Washington Capitals (15-9-2) head head to California to continue their four-game road trip. They will face the Los Angeles Kings (12-6-7) at crytpo.com Arena on Tuesday night.
The puck drops late at 10:30 p.m. ET.
This is the second and final matchup between the two former Norris Division foes this season. The Capitals previously beat Los Angeles 2-1 in D.C. on Nov. 17.
In that game, Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves and outdueled former Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper, while former King Matt Roy and Alex Ovechkin each scored.
The Capitals’ road trip began in Long Island on Sunday, where they claimed their fourth straight win by beating the Islanders 4-1. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but Logan Thompson and Tom Wilson both helped the Capitals get the victory.
Thompson made 30 saves and Wilson recorded three points (2 goals, 1 assist), while Aliaksei Protas and Ovechkin each sealed the game with a pair of empty-net goals.
The Capitals finished the month of November with a 9-4-2 record, which followed a more pedestrian October 6-5 record. December brings 14 more games, including six at home and eight on the road.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles has played beyond 60 minutes for nearly half – 12 of 25 – of their games this season. After winning their first shootout decision, Los Angeles has dropped five straight and are 1-5 in shootouts. They’ve fared much better in overtime at 4-2.
Los Angeles is recently coming off a 2-1 overtime win at home over Vancouver on Saturday, as Anton Forsberg notched 19 saves and Adrian Kempe scored the OT winner.
Expected Capitals Lines
Forwards
Anthony Beauvillier – Dylan Strome – Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas – Justin Sourdif – Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime – Connor McMichael – Ryan Leoanrd
Sonny Milano – Hendrix Lapierre – Ethen Frank
Defensemen
Martin Fehervary – John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun – Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin – Trevor van Riemsdyk
Goalie
Logan Thompson
Expected Kings Lines
Forwards
Joel Armia – Quinton Byfield – Kevin Fiala
Trevor Moore – Anze Kopitar – Adrian Kempe
Alex Laferriere – Philip Danault – Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott – Alex Turcotte – Corey Perry
Defensemen
Mikey Anderson – Joel Edmundson
Brian Dumoulin – Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare – Cody Ceci
Goalie
Darcy Kuemper
How to Watch
TV: Monumental Sports Network
Radio: 106.7 The Fan/Caps Radio Network