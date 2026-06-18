The Washington Capitals and head coach Spencer Carbery have agreed to terms on a multi-year extension. Carbery’s contract was set to expire at the end of next year.

On Wednesday, The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported the news on Carbery’s multi-year deal. He will likely remain with the Capitals past Alex Ovechkin’s NHL retirement.

Go Ad-Free

Per sources, the Washington Capitals and head coach Spencer Carbery are in agreement on a multi-year contract extension. #AllCaps — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 17, 2026

The Capitals officially announced Carbery’s new deal, with a statement from general manager Chris Patrick.

“We are pleased to extend Spencer to a multi-year extension,” said Patrick. “Since joining our organization, Spencer has played an important role in the development of many of our young players while also earning the respect and trust of our veteran leaders. His communication skills, strong leadership-building, and ability to connect with players at every stage of their careers have made him a great leader of their club. In addition, he has helped foster a positive and accountable culture within our team, creating an environment where players can grow and succeed. We have been extremely impressed with his commitment, professionalism, and passion for coaching, and we are excited to see him continue building on that success.”

Go Ad-Free

Senior vice president & general manager Chris Patrick on head coach Spencer Carbery’s multi-year contract extension.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/uUs48h5Ws0 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 18, 2026

Carbery replaced Peter Laviolette as Capitals head coach in 2023 and has led the team the past three seasons. In 2024-25, he led the team to the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Victoria, British Columbia native went on to win the Jack Adams Award the same season.

Through three seasons, Carbery has a combined record of 134-83-29 with a .604 points percentage. He has also led the Capitals to the playoffs twice in his D.C. tenure.

Most recently, Carbery was a coach for Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. He served as an assistant on Misha Donskov’s coaching staff.