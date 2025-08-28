The Washington Capitals announced their promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season. Once again, each home game will have a special fan giveaway, theme night, and unique gifts with purchase opportunities. The promo schedule is highlighted by nearly 30 theme nights.

What do an oven mitt, floss holder and bobblehead have in common?



They’re all giveaways at @CapitalOneArena this season!



🎟️➡️ https://t.co/FdGT03djjo pic.twitter.com/lemUsFE9Ak — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) August 28, 2025

Capitals’ All-Fan Giveaways

For the Capitals’ home opener against the Bruins on Oct. 8, the team will give fans a schedule magnet and rally towel. Another notable fan giveaway is an upside down hat for the contest against the Kings on Nov. 17.

The team will also offer player-based giveaways too. The Caps will give fans Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren oven mitts for the annual CapsGiving game on Nov. 26. Other giveaways include an Alex Ovechkin floss holder, a Dylan Strome bobblehead, a hat designed by Pierre-Luc Dubois, and more.

Other non-player giveaways include a Hockey Fights Cancer rally towel, a trapper hat, a Slapshot plush hat, and a team poster.

Theme Nights

The Capitals will have several special theme nights throughout the 2025-26 season. Among the themes in October include Hispanic Heritage, Educators Appreciation, Oktoberfest, and Hockey Halloween. For November and December, the team will feature Veterans Day, 80s Night, CapsGiving, Caps Canine Night, and two Caps Holiday Party nights.

For 2026, theme nights include Country Music Night, First Responders Night, Margaritaville, Star Wars Night, and Cherry Blossom Night. The Caps will also celebrate the community with Pride, Youth Hockey, Hockey Talks, Celebrating Black History, and Women in Hockey.

Special Ticket Offers

Finally, the Capitals will give out multiple special ticket offers. Each special ticket offer will receive a unique gift with a purchase item or experience specific to the theme. Additionally, season ticket members will have access to purchase the items without an additional ticket.

Special ticket offers in October include a Los Capitals hat for Hispanic Heritage and a Capitals beer stein for Oktoberfest. Other special items this season include military branch hats for Veterans Day, a dog jersey for Caps Canine Night, and a rainbow jersey for Pride Night.

The team will also feature some Alex Ovechkin-themed offers too. For Margaritaville, fans in attendance will receive an Alex Ovechkin tropical mug. Then, for Star Wars Night, fans will receive an Alex Ovechkin Ovi-Wan Kenobi bobblehead.