Maple Leafs GM admits ‘there’s some DNA that has to change’ after latest playoff failure

Brad Treliving admitted Thursday that it’s been “a difficult few days” for the Toronto Maple Leafs, after longtime team president Brendan Shanahan was informed his contract would not be renewed. That news followed the Maple Leafs losing Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Second Round series against the Florida Panthers on home ice by the score of 6-1.

“Brendan did a lot of good things here, built a really strong foundation,” the Maple Leafs general manager said in his end of season press conference.

Shanahan was with the Maple Leafs for 11 seasons, and they made the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past nine. However, they never advanced past the second round, even this past season when the Maple Leafs finished first in the Atlantic Division with 108 points.

To that end, Treliving, who’s been Toronto’s GM for the past two seasons, stated that “changes will take place” and that the Maple Leafs need to become a more “direct” team that “limits risk” and plays its best in the most important games, like championship teams do.

“When it matters most, you have to embrace the moment … and ultimately succeed in it,” Treliving explained.

The GM admitted “this is an emotional business” and that he needed time to evaluate what changes need to be made to get the Maple Leafs over the hump.

“You have to step back, exhale, and then you have to make calculated decisions based on the best information that you have.”

3 Maple Leafs takeaways from GM Brad Treliving’s media availability

Mitch Marner’s uncertain future with Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner can become an unrestricted free agent July 1 and is due a massive contract coming off an NHL career-high 102 points this season. But when Treliving referenced that “there’s some DNA that has to change,” he very well could’ve been referring to the 28-year-old, who did not come up big at all in that Panthers series, especially in Game 7.

A reporter also asked about Marner’s reluctance to commit to stay in Toronto, pointing out the talented forward’s had several chances to say he wants to stay but hasn’t. Treliving called Marner “a tremendous player,” and stressed the importance of taking a step back before making any decisions.

Treliving also confirmed the team would meet with Marner’s representatives and added, “Mitch has a say in this as well. This isn’t the world according to Brad.”

The GM was also asked if Marner and another Core 4 player set to be a UFA, John Tavares, will be offered contracts before July 1. Treliving’s response was simply “No, as I said before, we’re going through that process right now.”

This has the feeling of a divorce July 1 after Marner recorded 741 points in 657 games with the Maple Leafs. It could be best for both sides.

Building a relationship with new boss

With Shanahan out of the picture, Treliving is the main decision maker in hockey operations. But he’ll now report to Keith Pelley, the president & CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). Pelley has made it clear that he will not be assuming Shanahan’s former role in hockey operations.

So, the buck stops with Treliving. But he still needs to forge a bond with his new boss.

A clear message from both Treliving and Pelley’s press conferences this week was their mutual interest in building a strong relationship. Treliving spoke highly of his previous dynamic with Shanahan, noting that their bond extended beyond professional matters.

“It’s a friendship that I’ll maintain moving forward,” he said.

Now, with Pelley stepping into a major role in the organization, Treliving emphasized that while their relationship is still in its early stages, there’s already a solid foundation of communication.

"I'm not looking to replace Brendan [Shanahan]. I'm looking to work closer with Brad [Treliving] and Craig [Berube]."



“Keith and I have had some good discussions over the last couple of days,” Treliving explained. “Keith’s made it very clear, your job is to go out and and do the things that you see fit with your staff to get the team where we want it to go.”

Though he acknowledged there might be minor adjustments in how things operate, Treliving made it clear that his overall role and responsibilities remain largely unchanged.

Defensive core needs improvement

Treliving gave his perspective on Toronto’s defensive struggles, especially in light of its playoff performance, when the Maple Leafs were out-chanced in every game against the Panthers (558-358 in total). Rather than calling for major roster changes, he made it clear that the solution lies within the organization already.

“I like the length of our defense. I like the makeup of our defense, but you still got to be able to get up and down the ice … We need to get more offense from our defense now,” he said.

The focus is on tactical refinement. Getting defensemen more involved offensively, closing gaps quicker, taking away time and space, and doing a better job preventing high-danger chances instead of just reacting with blocked shots.

“We can’t be rigid,” he added. “We fell short. We have to continue to look at ways we can get better.”

Each of their top-6 defensemen (Morgan Rielly, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo and Simon Benoit) is under contract next season. Meaning that tactical changes are more in store than personnel ones.