It wasn’t difficult to decide on the five best Ottawa Senators prospects. It was also easy to figure out who would be number one. The real debate came from how to rank the players from second to fifth. Anyway, let’s dive into the details.

At #5 on this list is Blake Montgomery (LW). Montgomery put together one of the best stretches by any Senators prospect last season when he scored 18 goals and 36 points in 22 games with the London Knights. That included nine multi-point games.

Playing for London worked out quite well for Montgomery, as he had his share of individual success while his team won both the OHL Championship and the Memorial Cup. The only downside was that when they were at full strength, Montgomery was relegated to a lesser role.

Next season, he’ll head to the University of Wisconsin. There’s so much to like about Montgomery. He’s 6’4″, skates well, plays a hard nosed game and he’s willing to take on different roles to help his team succeed. While he doesn’t have the offensive abilities to be a big-time point producer, his well-rounded game makes him the Senators best forward prospect, for me anyway.

4. Stephen Halliday (C)

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fun fact, Halliday has led his teams in scoring in four straight seasons. It started with Dubuque in the USHL, then back-to-back seasons with Ohio State, and finally last season as a rookie with Belleville. When you pair that offensive pedigree with his 6’4″, 212 lb frame, it’s easy to see why Halliday is so highly regarded.

Next season is a massive one for Halliday. It is the last year of his entry level contract. While the Senators seem to have a full roster of forwards ready to start next season, Hallidays needs to apply some pressure with a strong preseason. If he can solidify himself as one of the first call-ups, he’ll put himself in a good spot. That means developing his defensive game, as well as improving as a skater. If not, he could end up in Egor Sokolov territory, as someone who couldn’t crack the Senators roster for his offensive ability alone, but wasn’t reliable enough in the other parts of the game, either.

3. Leevi Merilainen (G)

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

I mentioned above that Montgomery had one of the best stretches of any Sens prospect last season. I think the only guy that has him beat is Merilainen. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, he saved the Senators season with his stellar play last year. Here were his numbers at the NHL level:

8-3-1, .925 SV%, 1.99 GAA, 3 Shutouts

Those aren’t just “solid numbers for a rookie”. Those are elite stats. That stretch, plus his solid play in the AHL, allowed the Senators to fully trust Merilainen, giving him a one year contract to be the team’s backup at the NHL level next season. This is where things get interesting, though. What happens if he struggles? He’ll only be 23, and has minimal NHL experience. It’s not as if he was seen as a can’t miss prospect at this point last season. Of course, if he does play well next season, talks of him being this team’s future starter will come about. Needless to say, that makes next season a huge one for Merilainen.

2. Logan Hensler (RD)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let’s face it, when you’re picked in the first round, you automatically move right near the top of any team’s prospect rankings. Let’s also face it, there’s a lot to like about Hensler. He’s a 6’2″ right shot defenseman that skates well and models his game off of Jake Sanderson. While not overly productive last season with Wisconsin, he was also playing on a bad team as one of the younger players in the NCAA. He’s also not an offensive dynamo, known more for his two-way play.

Now Hensler has a chance to have a big second season at Wisconsin. He became more comfortable as last season went along. Hopefully, Wisconsin can be more competitive which can help Hensler when playing with higher quality teammates. There’s also a great opportunity for Hensler to return to the USA World Junior Team, most likely in a more important role. Quality right shot d-men are hard to come by, so the Senators are really hoping for Hensler and the next guy on the list to hit their potential, securing the Sens right side for years to come.

1. Carter Yakemchuk (RD)

Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

To no one’s surprise, Carter Yakemchuk has claimed the top spot in the Senators prospect rankings! Just prior to starting with Ottawa Hockey Now, I was heavy into the world of prospects in preparation for the 2024 draft where the Sens were picking seventh overall. Here’s what I wrote about Yakemchuk:

Pros: Stats jump off the page- 30 goals, 71 points, 120 PIMS, 275 shots. Very physical, plays a mean, nasty game. Willing to fight. Great shot. Fantastic hands- can legitimately dangle.

Cons: First few strides are slow. Questionable defensive play- sometimes seems to lack urgency in his own zone, sometimes tries to do too much with the puck or make the special play.

Bottom Line: Playing on such a bad team, they asked him to do everything, so I’m choosing to believe that some of his defensive lapses are because of that. He’s massive, he’s mean, he has great hands. He fits what any team would want for their blueline, so long as he can figure out the defensive-side.

Needless to say, I was quite happy when the Senators drafted him. I have the same view of him now that I did then. His potential is high, but I don’t think he’s a boom or bust prospect. Even if he doesn’t work out perfectly, he has so many good qualities that should allow him to make it in some way in the NHL. He didn’t have a great year last season, but there’s just too much to like to have him anywhere but number one on this list. And with that, the Senators top prospect list has concluded!

Read More: Sportsnaut’s NHL Power Rankings