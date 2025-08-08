PETA is taking a shot at the Seattle Kraken after their mascot and player were nearly attacked by a grizzly bear during a fly-fishing video shoot at an Alaskan national park.

A video recently went viral on social media showing Kraken forward John Hayden and team mascot Buoy being charged by the bear at Katmai National Park on June 25.

TROLL NARROWLY ESCAPES BEAR ENCOUNTER🤯🧌🐻



*no trolls or bears were hurt in the making, always respect wildlife in their natural habitat 🩶 pic.twitter.com/WBvw9RFkS0 — Buoy (@SEAbuoy) July 31, 2025

“While we were fishing, we had a pretty close call with a couple of bears,” Hayden said. “I want to blame it on Buoy here. They were pretty interested in his whole look. We got out of it OK but it was a close call.”

No one was hurt.

PETA has now weighed in, criticizing the Kraken for fishing, claiming the traumatizing deaths of fish.

“Buoy has wisely advised fans on Instagram to ‘always respect wildlife in their natural habitat,’ but fishing sends the opposite message—one that says it’s OK to injure or kill animals. Fish gasp and endure intense pain for over 20 minutes after being taken out of water—and even when released, they’ve been mutilated. Fish released after being hooked often die slowly from their injuries and the trauma of being handled. Imagine having a hook through your mouth, then having it yanked out, and being released. Hardly harmless,” PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said to Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke, adding that “we’re not trolling.”

PETA suggests the Kraken could fish for trash instead to help clean up polluted water.

The Kraken have yet to comment on PETA’s letter.

