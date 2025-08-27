In the two years since the Boston Bruins said goodbye to Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, they have become a donut.

That is to say, they have a big hole in the middle.

On July 1, 2024, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney went for the big splash, signing Elias Lindholm to a seven-year contract with a $7.75 million cap hit, which seemed a lot bigger one year ago.

Lindholm had a down year with the Calgary Flames, who traded him to Vancouver, but he still didn’t find his stride and was available on the UFA market.

Despite playing beside goal-scoring machine David Pastrnak last season, Lindholm had only 47 points, including 17 goals. That’s not exactly No. 1 center production, but he’s the guy in Boston.

Following Lindholm in the Bruins lineup is the embattled Casey Mittelstadt. The 26-year-old center finally escaped the torment of the Buffalo Sabres losing vortex, but did little to earn his permanent keep with the Colorado Avalanche.

So, Sweeney took a gamble on Mittelstadt, giving up the established Charlie Coyle near the NHL trade deadline. Other pieces and draft picks were swapped, but the forwards were the principals of the Bruins trade.

Despite a $5.75 million cap hit for this season and next, the once-promising Mittelstadt put up only six points in 18 games after the trade to the Bruins. However, due to a lack of options, he’s currently penciled in as the second-line center.

On a team trying to return to the playoffs?

Unfortunately, the morose tally continues. Scouts and media touted Fraser Minten as a promising young prospect in Toronto, but he didn’t exactly light the fires of offense in his extended opportunity. He had just four points, including two goals, in 15 games.

However, Minten began his Bruins tenure with Providence of the AHL before earning a recall.

“The reports that we got from Providence were that he’s been a very reliable player, smart and heady.” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco told reporters at the time. “We’re going to throw him on the penalty kill here tonight and see where that goes. But that’s the start. I think we’re just looking to see him play a game that he’s been playing in Providence. He’s been playing well down there, and it’s an opportunity for the organization to get a look at him.”

And that’s all the further the situation advanced.

Minten is only 22, has plenty of potential left to tap, but one goal in six games for the Bruins following his acquisition as part of the Brandon Carlo trade, indicated that reaching his potential might be further off than hoped.

Tough Sean Kuraly is probably the Bruins’ fourth-line center, and that’s fitting, but don’t expect a lot of offense.

There’s a reason that bettors are not paying much attention to the Bruins and their odds to make the playoffs put them in the same category as the rebuilding Pittsburgh Penguins.

Perhaps Sweeney is lying in wait for Boston native Jack Eichel to spurn contract offers from the Vegas Golden Knights to hit the free agent market in 2026. Perhaps there are moves and chess moves yet unseen that could fill the Bruins’ middle. Or perhaps, the Bruins simply have a big problem and will have a glazed look come April.