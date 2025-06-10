Latest on New York Islanders’ plans with No. 1 pick, top prospect eyeing San Jose Sharks

Credit: GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Islanders won the lottery to land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The first big decision for new general manager Mathieu Darche comes down to whether he’ll select defenseman Matthew Schaefer or center Michael Misa.

According to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, there’s a near-universal belief that the Islanders will select Schaefer with the first pick in the NHL Draft. That feeling grew even stronger after the defenseman was able to participate in the NHL Draft Combine.

Matthew Schaefer stats (2024-’25): 22 points (15 assists, 7 goals) in 17 games played

Schaefer, a 6-foot-2 defenseman, is the consensus top prospect in the 2025 NHL Draft class. The 17-year-old missed the majority of this past season due to mono and a broken collarbone. The upper-body injury prevented him from skating until mid-March. However, his skills and production before the injury still left an overwhelming majority of scouts believing he is the best player available this year.

While Darche indicated earlier this month that he hasn’t closed the door to trading the first overall pick, the Islanders’ general manager has made it clear it’s extremely unlikely. When New York is on the clock on June 27, the Isles will almost certainly be making their pick.

“I expect to speak No. 1 on June 27,” he said. “You’ve got to be open to everything, but I’d be shocked if we’re not the one speaking first.” New York Islanders GM Mathieu Darche on plans with the No. 1 pick, potentially trading down (H/T NHL.com)

With the Islanders seemingly locked in on Schafer, the 2025 NHL Draft really begins with the San Jose Sharks with the No. 2 pick. There’s a bit more uncertainty on the team’s plans, but Misa is viewed as the favorite to be chosen.

Michael Misa’s interest in the San Jose Sharks, second potential option at No. 2 pick

Misa met with the Sharks at the combine, and was “thrilled” by the encounter. He told San Jose Hockey Now about his dinner with team officials and what it would be like to play with a “top-class organization” with a bright future.

“Their young core coming up is promising and exciting, If they were to draft me, I hope I could just help them, make an impact to their organization.” Michael Misa on potentially playing for the San Jose Sharks (via SanJoseHockeyNow.com)

While Misa didn’t directly come out and say he specifically wants to play for the Sharks, that seems to be the case. Malcolm Spence, Misa’s best friend and a fellow 2025 draft prospect, told reporters that Misa is “hoping to go” to San Jose, where he’d be reunited with Igor Chernyshov and get to play with Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund and Will Smith.

Michael Misa stats: 134 points (72 assists, 62 goals) in 65 games played

The Sharks would prefer to land Schaefer, given their need for a first-line defenseman, but the organization recognizes he’ll likely be off the board when they are on the clock. Wheeler did note that center Caleb Desnoyers is the other likely candidate to be taken by San Jose, especially with some people around the league viewing Desnoyers as the “perfect” second center for the team.

With that said, the expectation remains that on June 27, the Islanders will select Schaefer, followed by the Sharks taking Misa. It will give both rebuilding franchises a potential cornerstone talent who they hope can be a long-term fixture on a perennial playoff contender.