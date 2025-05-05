NHL rumors: Insider names top suitor likely to pursue Sam Bennett in NHL free agency

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett is in the final year of his contract while vying to help the club become the first back-to-back Stanley Cup champions since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. While the playoffs are the focus right now, there’s already buzz regarding what team will pursue Bennett in NHL free agency.

Sportsnet‘s Pat Steinberg shared on the Flames Talk podcast that he believes Calgary will make a hard push to sign Bennett if he hits unrestricted NHL free agency this offseason.

“I do think if Sam Bennett becomes available in unrestricted free agency, the Flames will go hard after him. I think they will put one of the better offers on the table to Bennett in free agency and I think they will try to see if they can convince him to come back to Calgary.” Pat Steinberg on the Calgary Flames’ interest in Sam Bennett this offseason

Sam Bennett stats (ESPN): 25 goals, 26 assists, -15 plus/minus, 7 power-play goals, 4 power-play assists this season with the Florida Panthers

Bennett, who turns 29 in June, was selected by Calgary with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-1 center spent seven years with the Flames, contributing to multiple playoff runs. In April 2021, Calgary traded Bennett to the Panthers along with a 2022 sixth-round pick for a 2022 second-round pick and the draft rights to Emil Heineman.

Since landing in Florida, Bennett has flourished. He’s scored 40-plus points in four consecutive seasons and set career-highs in points (51), assists (26) and power-play goals (seven) this season with the Panthers.

Sam Bennett contract (PuckPedia): $4.425 million cap hit this season

Bennett has proven especially integral to the Panthers’ success in the postseason. During the team’s run to become Stanley Cup champions last season, he ranked fifth in goals scored (seven) and tied for fourth in power-play assists (three).

In April, Bennett ranked second in The Athletic‘s NHL free agency rankings, in part because he could be in higher demand among teams looking for someone who could step things up in the playoffs. He is projected to land a seven-year deal in NHL free agency this offseason.

While the Panthers remain the favorites to re-sign him, the fact that the two sides haven’t come to terms on a contract extension this late in the process suggests he could hit the open market. If he does, Calgary will evidently be one of his most aggressive suitors.