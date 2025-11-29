It’s a revenge game when the New Jersey Devils (16-7-1) host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-7-3) at the Prudential Center tonight in a Metropolitan Division rivalry matchup.

Last time out, the Flyers four goals 2:32 apart, three of which were scored within 25 seconds of each other, routing New Jersey to a 6-3 defeat.

The Devils, back on track as winners of their last three games, are hoping to even the season series at one game each

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup.

What to Know vs. Flyers

— The Devils and Philadelphia meet for the second of three matchups this season. Next: April 7th at Prudential, 7:00 P.M. E.T.

— The Devils were 2-2-0 against Philly last season, which also included a 5-0 win on Jan. 29, 2025, at the Rock. Jake Allen recorded 24 saves in the winning effort.

— Timo Meier (1g-2a), Jack Hughes (1g-2a), Luke Hughes (1g-2a) and Jesper Bratt (0g-3a) all led the Devils with three points against Philadelphia last season.

— DYK…There are six players, and seven instances, in franchise history who’ve recorded a hat-trick against Philadelphia. The most recent Devils hat-trick against Philadelphia was earned by Jaromir Jagr (3g-0a) on January 3, 2015.

— Pat Verbeek recorded two hat-tricks (most in franchise history) against Philadelphia via March 8, 1986, and January 10, 1988.

2025-26 vs. Flyers

11/22/25 6-3 L, Xfinity Mobile Arena

11/29/25 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center

4/7/26 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center

Devils vs. Flyers

All-time Record: 128-144-18-8

All-time Home Record: 70-60-12-5

All-time Road Record: 58-85-6-3

Projected Devils Lineup*

Forwards

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat – Dawson Mercer – Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter – Cody Glass – Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko – Luke Glendening – Stefan Noesen

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon – Colton White

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

*Lineup subject to change

Current Injuries: Brett Pesce (Lower-body, out since Oct. 28), Jack Hughes (Hand, out since Nov. 15th) out since Oct., Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed, out since Nov.24th), Zack MacEwen (Lower-body, out since Nov.14), Johnathan Kovacevic (Lower-body, out since Oct. 9).

2025-26 Total Man-Games Lost: 128

Projected Flyers Lineup*

Forwards

Matvei Michkov – Sean Couturier – Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster – Noah CatesRyan Poehling – Joel FarabeeTravis Konecny

Trevor Zegras – Christian Dvorak – Owen Tippett

Nicolaus DesLauries – Ridrigo Abols – Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Cam York – Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler – Noah Juulsen

Emil And – Jamie Drysdale

Goaltenders

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

*Lineup subject to change

How to Watch the Devils Game — 7:00 P.M. ET

Watch: MSGSN

Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET

Next Up

Mon., Dec. 1 Vs. CBJ 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Wed., Dec. 3 Vs. DAL 7:00 P.M. E.T.

Fri., Dec. 5 Vs VGK 7:00 P.M. E.T.