It’s a revenge game when the New Jersey Devils (16-7-1) host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-7-3) at the Prudential Center tonight in a Metropolitan Division rivalry matchup.
Last time out, the Flyers four goals 2:32 apart, three of which were scored within 25 seconds of each other, routing New Jersey to a 6-3 defeat.
The Devils, back on track as winners of their last three games, are hoping to even the season series at one game each
Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup.
What to Know vs. Flyers
— The Devils and Philadelphia meet for the second of three matchups this season. Next: April 7th at Prudential, 7:00 P.M. E.T.
— The Devils were 2-2-0 against Philly last season, which also included a 5-0 win on Jan. 29, 2025, at the Rock. Jake Allen recorded 24 saves in the winning effort.
— Timo Meier (1g-2a), Jack Hughes (1g-2a), Luke Hughes (1g-2a) and Jesper Bratt (0g-3a) all led the Devils with three points against Philadelphia last season.
— DYK…There are six players, and seven instances, in franchise history who’ve recorded a hat-trick against Philadelphia. The most recent Devils hat-trick against Philadelphia was earned by Jaromir Jagr (3g-0a) on January 3, 2015.
— Pat Verbeek recorded two hat-tricks (most in franchise history) against Philadelphia via March 8, 1986, and January 10, 1988.
2025-26 vs. Flyers
11/22/25 6-3 L, Xfinity Mobile Arena
11/29/25 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center
4/7/26 7:00 P.M. ET Prudential Center
Devils vs. Flyers
All-time Record: 128-144-18-8
All-time Home Record: 70-60-12-5
All-time Road Record: 58-85-6-3
Projected Devils Lineup*
Forwards
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat – Dawson Mercer – Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter – Cody Glass – Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko – Luke Glendening – Stefan Noesen
Defensemen
Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon – Colton White
Goaltenders
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
*Lineup subject to change
Current Injuries: Brett Pesce (Lower-body, out since Oct. 28), Jack Hughes (Hand, out since Nov. 15th) out since Oct., Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed, out since Nov.24th), Zack MacEwen (Lower-body, out since Nov.14), Johnathan Kovacevic (Lower-body, out since Oct. 9).
2025-26 Total Man-Games Lost: 128
Projected Flyers Lineup*
Forwards
Matvei Michkov – Sean Couturier – Bobby Brink
Tyson Foerster – Noah CatesRyan Poehling – Joel FarabeeTravis Konecny
Trevor Zegras – Christian Dvorak – Owen Tippett
Nicolaus DesLauries – Ridrigo Abols – Garnet Hathaway
Defensemen
Cam York – Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler – Noah Juulsen
Emil And – Jamie Drysdale
Goaltenders
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
*Lineup subject to change
How to Watch the Devils Game — 7:00 P.M. ET
Watch: MSGSN
Radio: DEVILS HOCKEY NET
Next Up
Mon., Dec. 1 Vs. CBJ 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Wed., Dec. 3 Vs. DAL 7:00 P.M. E.T.
Fri., Dec. 5 Vs VGK 7:00 P.M. E.T.