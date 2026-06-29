We’re two days out from the Free Agent Frenzy and there’s plenty of speculation swirling about the New Jersey Devils.

Undoubtedly, the Devils need a top-six forward. However, they know they need to upgrade in goal. And yet, the Devils probably also need a puck-moving defenseman.

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It’s not short list.

However, in case you missed it, I explained below why although the Devils didn’t use the 12th overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft in a trade for more immediate help, the summer is far from over.

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Elsewhere, Zach Werenski trade destinations, the latest on Dylan Larkin, and more

Devils Trade Rumors & News

The Athletic ($): Among the Devils draftees, here’s who are player compareables to Christian Dvorak and Nick Perbix.

📺 Devils Rink Report: Was it ideal that the Devils didn’t use the 12th overall selection in a trade for immediate help? No. However, the summer is long from over. I explain in the latest Devils Rink Report.

Here’s the rapid reaction to the Devils hanging onto their first round pick and taking Command 👇🏼

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NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

The Athletic ($): It seems a Zach Werenski trade is really possible this summer. Here are eight destinations the Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman and Norris trophy winner can land.

As for the latest on Dylan Larkin, Steve Yzerman says he “can’t promise anything.”

Forever Blueshirts: The New York Rangers don’t want to give in and are seemingly going for it again next season. After trading for Pavel Dorofeyev, here are the trade grades.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Last season was an unexpected success for the Pittsburgh Penguins. After the last few days, however, the path forward is taking shape, and Ron Francis’ role plus key lessons from draft weekend could define Pittsburgh’s next chapter.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are reportedly among Darnell Nurse’s preferred trade destinations and it could be a perfect fit for their blue line needs.

Colorado Hockey Now: After he was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Nashville Predators, Jack Drury signs a lucrative contract extension with his new club.

Florida Hockey Now: Heading into free agency, the Florida Panthers are pretty much set. Except… they need a goalie. Or two.

Montreal Hockey Now: Newest Montreal Canadiens forward Gleb Pugachyov knows how to hit, and he hits hard. Here’s the highlight reel of him obliterating his opponents.